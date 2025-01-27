Florida gas prices exceed $3.20 per gallon for two weeks straight

For half a month, Florida gas prices have remained outside the range they held within for the past several months.

Average prices have exceeded $3.20 per gallon since mid-January. Sunday’s per-gallon state average of $3.22 was 3 cents more than a week ago, 11 cents higher than a month ago, and 5 cents pricier than this time last year, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Before the increase, since September, Florida’s state average ranged between $2.99 and $3.15 per gallon.

The main cause is the usual suspect: oil prices.

The price of U.S. crude grew to $76.57 per barrel on Jan. 10 — a three-month high and a 4% increase from the week before.

A week later, the price rose another 2%.

Things reversed course last week. Crude dropped 4% per barrel to $74.66

“Drivers will likely continue to see gas prices fluctuate throughout the week, but there doesn’t appear to be any significant measure of relief on the way as of now,” AA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

Once again, the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area was the priciest metropolitan market for gas, with motorists paying $3.37 per gallon on average, followed by Naples ($3.29) and Homosassa Springs ($3.27).

The most affordable areas were Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.90), Panama City ($2.92) and Pensacola ($2.94).

The most expensive states for gas-dependent drivers and motorcyclists are Hawaii ($4.54), California ($4.45) and Washington ($3.95).

The cheapest, meanwhile, are Oklahoma ($2.67), Mississippi ($2.68) and Texas ($2.71).