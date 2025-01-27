Rick Scott endorses Vivek Ramaswamy’s imminent run for Ohio Governor

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is backing Vivek Ramaswamy’s latest political move. Florida’s senior Senator endorsed the former presidential candidate’s expected bid for Governor of Ohio.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Vivek G. Ramaswamy and he is totally focused on trying to save our country,” Scott posted on X. “He is a business guy who understands what’s needed to grow jobs, make government efficient and help families prosper. He would be a fantastic Governor and I hope he runs for Governor of Ohio. If he runs, he has my full support and endorsement.”

Ramaswamy is expected to announce a run for Governor as soon as this week. President Donald Trump initially said Ramaswamy and Tesla owner Elon Musk would lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, and when the new department was set up with only Musk in charge, that fueled further speculation Ramaswamy was turning his attention to the Buckeye State.

Scott and Ramaswamy boast some significant overlap in resumes, as entrepreneurs who shifted to politics after success in business, bringing with them substantial personal wealth. Ramaswamy founded a pharmaceutical company, Roivant Sciences, in 2014. Scott in 1988 founded the Columbia Hospital Corporation, and later led its merger with the Hospital Corporation of America.

Ramaswamy ran for President in the 2024 election cycle, but the biotech entrepreneur dropped out in January and endorsed Trump after coming in fourth in the Iowa caucuses. He also campaigned for Scott’s re-election to the U.S. Senate, headlining a rally in Jupiter in October. Scott went on to handily win re-election over Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Scott started his political career with a self-funded run for Governor of Florida in 2010, when he defeated an establishment favorite, then-Florida Attorney General Bill McCollum, in the Republican Primary and defeated Democratic then-Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink in the General Election.