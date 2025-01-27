Senate, House rebuff Ron DeSantis’ Special Session call, then substitute their own vision

Legislative leadership is finally responding to criticisms from Gov. Ron DeSantis that Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez slow walked his call for a Special Session.

Days of criticism in press conferences and national media hits seem to have steeled their resolve, setting the stage for the rockiest two years of the DeSantis era.

In comments Monday after the constitutionally-mandated Special Session began, Sen. Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez each adjourned the DeSantis Special Session and said a bill would be substituted for products that adhered to what DeSantis wanted.

“I want to be careful that we don’t do anything to undermine President Donald Trump’s very good plan. I won’t stand for that. President Trump received resounding support in both the Primary and General Elections of 2024. and thus has a mandate from voters to tackle this glaring problem on his terms,” Albritton said, affirming “Trump’s focus on the steps the federal government will be taking to uphold its responsibility to the states to oversee immigration in this country,” which includes partnering “with state and local law enforcement,” not replacing “the federal government’s responsibility to investigate, apprehend, and detain criminal illegal aliens.”

From there, Albritton said Trump ally Joe Gruters would be filing a replacement bill that complies with what he believes Trump wants. The Appropriations Committee will consider that bill at 2 PM Monday; it already has a House companion, about which more is written below.

“Having taken the opportunity to review President Trump’s executive orders, sought guidance and clarification from the White House team and taken into account the thoughts and feedback of many senators and leaders of our law enforcement community, Sen. Gruters is sponsoring legislation to rigorously implement both the letter and the spirit of President Trump’s plan to secure the border, protect our state and national sovereignty, support Florida law enforcement, and affirm the federal government’s responsibility over immigration,” Albritton said.

The “legislation will demonstrate a strong partnership with the federal government and local law enforcement to protect our communities from illegal immigrants who have committed crimes. Importantly, it includes robust funding to reimburse law enforcement for expenses that support enforcing federal immigration law and it provides incentives for Floridians to enter the law enforcement field. Our goal in concert with the President gives our communities more badges, more beds to hold criminal aliens and a laser focus on catching criminals who violate our laws,” Albritton added.

Albritton also said that much of what was proposed over the weekend wasn’t in accordance with what the federal government under Trump wants.

“I don’t support creating criminal penalties against frontline law enforcement officers. I don’t support different standards for protecting law enforcement from the threat of prosecution. We shouldn’t protect some employees and contractors acting on behalf of the state while hanging local law enforcement out to dry. No way, nohow. What you do with your money is your business,” he said.

“I don’t support creating new mandates on businesses and I certainly don’t support a big brother database of law abiding Floridians who want to send money abroad. I choose to stand with President Trump and with local law enforcement. I am not going to assume that I know better than the President of the United States and the boots on the ground, the ones who put their lives at risk every day for all Floridians. I will not ask constitutional officers to violate the Constitution. However, Senators, it’s not just about my views. The five items I just listed are not President Trump’s plan.”

The Senate is already beginning its second Special Session of the day.

Perez offered similar pushback in spiking the DeSantis proposals and process.

“I believe Special Sessions should be used sparingly. They should not be stunts designed to generate headlines. I dislike Special Sessions because they inhibit the very thing the legislative process should encourage: the push and pull of meaningful conversations that lead to the development of good and better ideas. Special Sessions should be reserved for those issues that truly cannot be addressed in the normal course of the legislative process. Most of the issues raised in the proclamation for Special Session A simply do not meet that threshold. Session is only weeks away. We have the opportunity to move both expeditiously and thoughtfully. We do not have to choose between right now and getting it right,” the Miami Republican said.

Substitute legislation for various bills introduced over the weekend will be introduced, Perez added.

“The immigration bill that Representative McClure will be shepherding through this House, the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy Act, goes in the opposite direction – we are tearing down barriers and creating an express lane between Federal immigration enforcement and local law enforcement. Our bill embodies the Four Bs: recruit and empower more BADGES, build more BEDS, lock up more BAD GUYS, and limit BENEFITS that draw illegal aliens into Florida.”

The House proposal would authorize “the Commissioner of Agriculture to serve as the state’s Chief Immigration Officer,” Perez added.

DeSantis wanted his office to control that, leading House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell to note that Commissioner Wilton Simpson (a former Senate President) and DeSantis are “not close” and perhaps that explains it.

It would also eliminate in-state tuition for children of illegal immigrants, which is one of the wish list items DeSantis wanted.

The House gaveled out until Tuesday, but not before Perez clapped back at DeSantis’ attempt to buffalo legislators into passing his agenda writ large.

“In the last week, attempts have been made to bully members of this House, including sending out mass e-mails with members’ personal cell phone numbers on them. Attacks on this body – attacks on all of you – are not acceptable. This House will never be moved by threats. I will always have an open door and an open mind, but if someone tries to force me to choose sides – members, please know that I will always choose yours.”

Sponsors of the immigration legislation offered quotes explaining the product they are promulgating.

“The Biden Administration turned a blind eye as illegal immigrants poured across our borders and into our communities. Enough is enough. Florida stands with President Trump. This bill is exactly what President Trump is asking for. We are partnering with him and with local law enforcement to keep criminal illegal immigrants off our streets,” said Sen. Gruters. “President Trump is asking for more badges, more detention beds, and a laser focus on catching criminal illegals who violate our laws. This bill delivers through key funding and partnership with law enforcement leaders who know what will work best in their communities.”

“With President Trump leading the charge to secure our borders, Florida is stepping up to ensure our state remains at the forefront of providing assistance to the federal government in enforcing immigration laws,” said Rep. McClure. “This legislation gives our law enforcement the support they need to effectively partner with ICE, removing barriers that have hindered their efforts. Together, we are taking action to protect our communities and uphold the rule of law.”

Driskell told press she expects “future showdowns” between DeSantis and legislative Republicans, leading them to “find their own boundaries with this Governor” and “stake out their own lane” so they wouldn’t get crossways with Trump.

“It seemed like DeSantis has been trying to insert himself in the national conversation,” she said, noting that legislators also have relationships with the White House, while the Governor’s has been “fraught” at times with Trump.