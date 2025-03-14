Rick Scott, Maria Elvira Salazar want schools to teach evils of communism

Republicans in Congress want to return education to the states and jettison the U.S. Department of Education. But they still want to ensure students get ideological education.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott announced that he’s on board with the Crucial Communism Teaching Act, along with U.S. Sens. John Kennedy of Louisiana and Eric Schmitt of Missouri.

Scott isn’t the only Florida Republican backing this legislation. U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar is carrying the House version.

The bill would give students nationwide a version of the anti-communist curriculum that Florida students enjoy. The measure would make sure students know that more than 100 million people have died at the hands of communist regimes, while 1.5 billion still live under them.

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation would be charged with developing the curriculum, which will contrast “freedom and patriotism” with “communism and totalitarianism.” The lessons, per the bill, would be “compatible with a variety of courses, including social studies, government, history, and economics classes.”

“For families across America, particularly many in Florida, America shines as a beacon of freedom and democracy, standing in stark contrast to the communist regimes that once stripped them of their basic freedoms and liberties. For decades, the left has worked to promote failed socialist and communist ideologies that go against the very values we and President Donald Trump are fighting so hard to protect,” Scott said.

Salazar’s bill passed the House last year, so odds are good it has a shot of doing so again, and so “will ensure future generations will remember the pain and suffering caused by the brutal communist ideology,” as she said last December.

Florida’s “History of Communism” law was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support last year.

Students in traditional public and charter K-12 schools are on track to receive instruction on the history of communism beginning in the 2026-27 academic year in what is billed as an age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate way.