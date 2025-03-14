Keith Richard: The equation to Florida’s successful economic future includes addressing chronic absenteeism and supporting rural schools

Florida’s future workforce depends on a strong foundation in K-12 math. As industries evolve and technology reshapes the job market, math proficiency is no longer optional — it’s imperative. Yet, 2024 annual data from the Florida Department of Education reveals that more than 128,600 students in grades 10 -12 in Florida are testing as “not proficient” in math. If this trend continues, Florida risks falling behind in its goal of becoming a top 10 global economy by 2030, as outlined in the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Florida 2030 Blueprint.

Florida’s 8th grade math proficiency has risen to 65% in recent years, but it still falls short of the 100% goal outlined in the Florida 2030 Blueprint, as shown on TheFloridaScorecard.org.

The Florida Chamber Foundation’s new research report, Math Matters: Bridging Gaps for Florida’s Future Workforce highlights this challenge and provides a roadmap for business leaders and policymakers to act. The research shows that a modest 10-percentage-point increase in 8th graders math proficiency would mean 27,000 more Florida students entering high school each year with strong foundational math skills — students who are better positioned to take advanced math courses in high school, and eventually successfully transition into college, workforce training, and high-demand career fields.

The Math Gap: A Roadblock to Economic Growth

Math proficiency isn’t just about passing tests — business leaders know it’s about building the problem-solving and analytical skills that power innovation and economic growth. Students who struggle with math may encounter further difficulties in postsecondary and/or workforce education, limiting their career options and creating long-term talent shortages in Florida’s key industries. The Florida Chamber Foundation’s guide on Top 30 High-Demand Careers (2032) shows that STEM careers and careers that rely on math skills are in-demand now and will be in the near future.

One pressing challenge is chronic absenteeism. When students miss school regularly, they fall behind in math and often never catch up. Addressing absenteeism through targeted interventions, like those recently deployed in Volusia County’s chronic absenteeism initiative, can help students stay on track and prevent learning gaps from widening.

“Ensuring every student has consistent access to education is paramount to their success and the future of Florida’s workforce. Volusia County’s targeted efforts to address chronic absenteeism are making a real difference, providing students with the support they need to stay engaged in the classroom and on track for success.” —Rep. Chase Tramont, Volusia County

Further, rural schools are disproportionately represented among the bottom performing quartile in math proficiency. Rural school districts comprise 46% of all Florida school districts but represent 71% of the bottom quartile in math proficiency.

Investing in Early Intervention and Data-Driven Solutions

Business leaders and policymakers have a unique opportunity to drive change. The passage of House Bill 1361 (2024), which enhances the New Worlds Learning Initiative to provide resources improve early math achievement, is an important step to helping students early in their educational career. This initiative will help ensure that by the time students reach middle and high school, they are prepared to advance through courses like Algebra 1 and Geometry. However, more could be done to make certain students stay on track as they progress through middle and high school.

Expanding access to early intervention programs, increasing support for teachers, and fostering business-education partnerships can make a significant difference. Additionally, better access to education data is fundamental. Research-driven strategies, enabled by expanded data-sharing mechanisms, can pinpoint the most effective solutions and scale them statewide.

A Call to Action: How Business Leaders Can Help

The business community has a vested interest in ensuring today’s students are ready for tomorrow’s workforce. Employers can join the movement by supporting initiatives such as math-focused internships, mentoring programs, and scholarships for students pursuing math-intensive fields. Investing in math education is not just a philanthropic effort—it’s an economic imperative.

Florida is at a turning point. The state has the potential to lead the nation in workforce development and economic innovation, but that future hinges on closing the math proficiency gap today. If we fail to act, we risk leaving thousands of students unprepared and businesses without the skilled workforce they need to thrive.

___

Florida Chamber Foundation Vice President Dr. Keith Richard can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read the full research report that informed this op-ed.