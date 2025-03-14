Now live: Spring 2025 INFLUENCE Magazine — featuring Rising Stars of Florida Politics

Good Friday morning.

I want to start by thanking each and every person who has reached out to me or my family — often both — to wish me a speedy recovery from my hip replacement surgery.

I am not exaggerating when I say that our social media channels have been overwhelmed with positive thoughts, well-wishes, and overall best intentions. The outpouring of love and support was instantly uplifting and continues to provide healing vibes. Thanks to your continued prayers and overall support, my leg already feels stronger, and the pain is quickly fading. I am confident that it is only a matter of time before I’ll be back to full strength.

I have a special surprise in store for our readers today. While this would normally be a regular edition of Sunburn, this surprise is too exciting to cede any space to the usual rundown.

I am excited to unveil our latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine, featuring the 2025 class of Rising Stars in Florida Politics. These professionals are working in all corners of government, campaigns, advocacy and more, and they are the up-and-comers who will shape Florida’s future, even as they are already part of important teams shaping today’s Florida.

Also, in this edition, we have profiles from some of this year’s legislative freshmen, which serve as glimpses into their personal backgrounds, legislative priorities, and thoughts on the overall climate in Tallahassee.

Perhaps one of the most must-read profiles is of Jason Pizzo, a moderate Democrat who may be Democrats’ best hope of scoring a statewide win in 2026 despite a continued reddening of our state’s electorate.

There is a slew of other features, including ranking the top lobbying firms and interviews with leading names in the process, such as Steve Crisafulli.

We’ll be back to normal on Monday with a regular edition of Sunburn, but until then, please click on the graphic below to read our team’s incredible work on this edition.

Thank you again, and I hope to be back at it — or at least near full strength — next week.