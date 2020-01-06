Last Call for 1.6.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Economist Sean Snaith calls it Florida’s Osgood-Schlatter disease.

Growing pains, specifically the kind that give fast-growing teenagers wobbly, sore knees.

It’s one of the key themes to the latest economic forecast for Florida just released by the University of Central Florida Institute for Economic Forecasting, which Snaith runs.

“These achy knees take the forms of a housing shortage and a transportation network deficit,” the latest report, “2019-2022 Florida & Metro FORECAST.”

The good news: Florida’s economic growth should continue to outpace the country. The bad news: it’ll start slowing a bit in the next couple of years as the state’s deficits in housing and transportation infrastructure make all of Floridians’ knees ache.

From 2019-22, Florida’s economy, as measured by real gross state product, should expand at an average annual rate of 2.8%. But that’ll play out as 3.1% for 2019 when the final numbers come in, 2.8% for 2020 and ‘21, and 2.4% for 2022.

Payroll, labor force, personal income, housing starts and retail sales all should similarly top national growth trends while declining slightly from year to year.

“Florida’s annual checkup reveals an economy that is as healthy as it could be: the labor market continues to thrive,” Snaith reports.

But …

“The low inventory of housing has continued to put upward pressure on prices and rents … Underlying this affordable housing problem is the need for continued upgrades to the transportation infrastructure … that can get workers to their jobs from areas where housing is more affordable will be essential to Florida solving its achy knees,” the report states.

“The state needs infrastructure investment, not anti-inflammatories. The sooner, the better,” it states.

“I am everything the fake news media tells you doesn’t exist. A strong, Trump-supporting, gun-owning, liberty-loving, pro-life, politically incorrect black man.” — State Rep. Byron Donalds, announcing his run for Florida’s 19th Congressional District

