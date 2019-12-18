Shevrin Jones to headline toy drive for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

State Rep. Shevrin Jones will be on hand Thursday evening for a toy drive aimed at benefiting Bahamian victims still recovering from Hurricane Dorian.

The event will be hosted in South Florida at Hollywood Vine, a wine bar located at 2035 Harrison St. The toy drive will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Jones, who is of Bahamian descent, will be joined by Iram Lewis, the Bahamian Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction.

Dorian struck the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane in early September, sitting over portions of the island chain for more than a day. That caused extensive flooding.

Dozens were also pronounced dead as a result of the storm, though hundreds are still missing. Dorian also flirted with a strike on Florida before eventually turning up the coast.

Floridians have offered to assist the neighboring island. The state of Florida offered truckloads of water to those in need. And Jones has been behind several efforts to help those affected by the storm.

Days after the strike, Jones promoted an effort headed by activist Valencia Gunder to send supplies to the storm-ravaged nation. A few days later, Jones and House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee offered to help ship out supplies from Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport. Lewis was on hand for that effort as well.

The Thursday evening gathering will also serve as a holiday celebration. Champagne and Hors D’Oeuvres will also be served.