Eric Trump: 'Hail Mary' impeachment will let GOP take back House, win Florida in 2020

Michael Waltz says Donald Trump's call did not rise to high crimes

Matt Gaetz blasts Democrats over impeachment in 'smelly Walmart shoppers and deplorables' claim

Plan to import cheaper Canadian drugs advances under Trump

Vern Buchanan calls impeachment an attempt to avoid Donald Trump reelection

Impeaching Donald Trump is 'national disgrace,' says Gus Bilirakis

House looks set to vote Wednesday evening to impeach the president.

on

Impeaching Donald Trump will cost Democrats the House and the presidency, Eric Trump said Wednesday.

In a phone call with reporters, the president’s son highlighted polls showing increasing support for his father. He also pointed to supporters who come to see his father when he visits his new home state, Florida, which he won in 2016 by 1.2 percentage points.

For House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats, impeachment is the “Hail Mary” option, Trump said.

“The Democrats know they cannot win, which is exactly why they’re doing this,” Trump said. “If they thought they could win, they would try to beat him at the polls in 11 months.”

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll released Monday found the president leading former Vice President Joe Biden; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg nationally.

Democratic Congressmen and women in 29 Trump-won districts have said they support impeachment ahead of the vote expected tonight in the House. The two remaining Democrats in Trump-won districts, Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey — who is reportedly switching parties — will vote no.

“You watch what happens in those 29 districts. I actually think it allows us to take back the House personally.”

And although none of the 31 districts are in Florida, Trump issued a warning to Floridians voting yes:

“We have tremendous support in Florida, we have tremendous love and support, and I’m telling you, it’s going to come back and bite so many of these people.”

During a recent phone drive, the campaign raised $8.1 million in three hours, including from 600,000 first-time donors, Trump said.

“We are raising more money right now than what we know what to do with off of this impeachment nonsense,” Trump said. “It’s absolute nonsense, and people are coming out of the woodwork to contribute who’ve never contributed before.”

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

