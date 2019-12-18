Bill Posey: Impeachment is a sham, sham, sham, shameless sham

Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Posey declared the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump to be a sham that everyone knows about, and charged Democrats have been pursuing it for years.

“This is a sad day for America. We know this impeachment is a sham. They [Democrats] knew this impeachment is a sham. They know we know this impeachment is a sham. and they know that most of the American people know that this impeachment is a shameless sham,” Posey said.

The Rockledge congressman received 30 seconds in Wednesday’s marathon floor debate on the two articles of impeachment that the House of Representatives will be voting on Wednesday evening. The articles charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly trying to pressure Ukraine into doing political favors for him, and then refusing all requests from House Democrats for documents and witnesses in the hearings of the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings.

“We know that it began the moment the president was elected, long before he ever had a telephone call with any foreign leaders. We’ve heard the numerous quotations from them that validate those very points,” Posey said. “And yet they persist in trying to overturn the duly-elected President of the United States’ election.