Brian Mast on impeachment: ‘This has not been about justice’

Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast is staying in lockstep with his party ahead of a Wednesday evening vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Mast, who represents Florida’s 18th Congressional District, is against impeachment. That continues the trend in Florida — and throughout most of the rest of the country — of Republicans opposing impeachment with Democrats in support, with few exceptions.

Mast released a statement explaining his rationale for his opposition. He argues the Democratically-controlled House has been unfair to the President.

“From the start, this has not been about justice. It has been a pursuit of injustice, rooted in hatred of the President and disdain for the voters who elected him,” Mast said in a Wednesday statement.

“From the very first minute that President Trump was sworn into office, Nancy Pelosi and her allies in Congress were so determined to override the results of the election that they would have impeached President Trump for leaving the toilet seat up. This is a disgraceful day for our country, and I couldn’t be more opposed to this shameful attempt to circumvent the will of the American people.”

Democrats argue Trump’s push for the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, is impeachable. Trump subsequently issued blanket refusals to cooperate with the House investigation into his handling of the Ukraine money. That prompted Democrats to add a separate article of impeachment for “obstruction of Congress.”

Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military assistance for Ukraine while simultaneously pushing Ukraine to open an investigation. Trump argues Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine are the source of potential corruption and that former Vice President Biden interfered with a Ukrainian investigation into Hunter.

Trump’s allegations have been debunked.

Trump eventually released the money after a whistleblower report was filed questioning the legality of Trump’s actions. Trump contends his push for an investigation of the Bidens was a way to urge the country to clean up its own issues of corruption.

Former Vice President Biden is running for President in 2020.