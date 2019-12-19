DCCC slams Ross Spano and Vern Buchanan for ‘spinelessly’ caving to Donald Trump with impeachment ‘no’ votes

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is using impeachment in its latest attack on Republican Congressmen Ross Spano and Vern Buchanan.

In an email Wednesday night following the U.S. House of Representatives approving two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the DCCC blasted Spano and other Republican members of the Florida Congressional delegation for their votes against impeaching the President.

“Florida Republicans ignored overwhelming evidence that President Trump abused the power of his office and undermined the rule of law. Instead of upholding their oaths of office, they voted to give any president, regardless of party, license to invite foreign governments to interfere in our elections,” DCCC spokesman Avery Jaffe wrote. “That not only recklessly endangers our democracy, it proves these Congressmen will spinelessly cave to President Trump regardless of the issue, not serve as the independent voices Floridians deserve.”

The DCCC is working to unseat both Spano and Buchanan, both of whom face Democratic challengers. Rep. Adam Hattersley and former news anchor Alan Cohn are running for the Democratic nomination to take on Spano. Rep. Margaret Good is running to oust Buchanan.

Both Republicans delivered remarks during Wednesday’s impeachment debate.

Buchanan hinged his remarks on using the election, not impeachment, as a way to determine Trump’s fate.

“We are without merit and setting a dangerous precedent for our country. This political vendetta is an abuse of the impeachment process and would subvert the vote of 63 million Americans. Just because the President’s opponents are afraid that he’ll win reelection is no excuse for weaponizing impeachment,” Buchanan said. “No President in history has ever been impeached 10 months before an election. Elections are the heart of our Democracy. Our founding fathers devised a simple way to remove a president if you disagree with him. It’s called an election, and we have one coming up in less than a year. Let’s let the people decide this next November.”

Spano dismissed the legitimacy of the two approved articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Today, I voted against the impeachment of President Trump because it is clear that this impeachment is fueled by hearsay and partisan motive, not fact. The transcript of the call showed no conditions were placed on U.S aid to Ukraine, Presidents Trump and Zelensky have said there was no pressure, and Ukraine received their aid without taking any actions,” Spano said after the vote. “The articles of impeachment allege President Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress, but the only abuse of power I’ve seen is from the House Majority.”