2020

Mike Bloomberg reveals plans to patch up holes in health insurance coverage

Former New York Mayor says he can get millions of uninsured covered.

on

Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg unveiled his own health care reform agenda on Thursday. The former New York City Mayor bill proposals as “achievable reforms” to help all Americans obtain coverage.

“No one should have to forgo care because they don’t have insurance, and no one should face hardships because of medical bills,” Bloomberg said.

The billionaire unrolled his plan in Memphis, the same day he was set to open a Tennessee campaign headquarters.

Bloomberg made note much of his proposal would mark a return to former President Barack Obama’s policies reversed by President Donald Trump.

“President Trump has spent three years sabotaging the Affordable Care Act and offering nothing in return but empty promises,” Bloomberg said. “We will reverse the president’s attacks on the Affordable Care Act, reach universal coverage, reduce costs for all Americans, increase support for rural communities, and fix our broken healthcare system once and for all.”

The Bloomberg campaign outlined a four-prong strategy to make health insurance affordable for those receiving it through employers or the federally run health care marketplace.

The plan includes tax credits for those whose health insurance premiums amount to 8.5% or more of their income. This would impact an estimated 2.4 million people who cannot afford coverage now, the campaign said.

Second, Bloomberg wants to open the health care marketplace subsidies to those with employer-available insurance available but still pay exorbitant amounts. That could assist an estimated 6 million.

Third, the plan proposes a permanent federal reinsurance program for the individual market, something that could reduce premiums by up to 10%, the campaign said.

Finally, Bloomberg wants an expansive outreach campaign that gets the estimated 7.5 million eligible for Medicaid or CHIP for free or discount rates but have yet to enroll signed up. That could also reach some 4.7 million eligible for Bronze level plans in the marketplace.

Bloomberg put out the plan as part his Done It Before reminding of successes while the Mayor oversaw America’s largest city.

During Bloomberg’s 2001-2013 tenure, the number of New Yorkers without insurance dropped from 1.8 million to 927,000. The number of uninsured children declined from 288,000 to 82,000.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

