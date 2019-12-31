Connect with us

Federal Headlines

No. 14 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio: Iran must be held responsible for attack on Baghdad embassy

Federal Headlines

With focus on animal protection, Vern Buchanan sees five bills signed into law in 2019

Federal Headlines

No. 19 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Bill Young

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott alarmed after Chinese national arrested trespassing at NAS Key West

Federal Headlines

Republican U.S. disturbed by Mitch McConnell's impeachment remark

Federal

No. 14 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

What would 2016 have looked like without Debbie Wasserman Schultz?

on

It’s hard to imagine mentioning Debbie Wasserman Schultz on any list this decade without first looking at her influence in the 2016 presidential election.

Wasserman Schultz was chair of the Democratic National Committee at the time and drove much of the party’s political activity throughout the election.

“I’ve known Debbie as long as I’ve been in politics. One needs to look no further than her silent battle with cancer to understand her grit and determination. She’s a warrior in every sense of the world, and tireless in her work. I legit remember then State Senator Debbie Wasserman Schultz calling me on New Year’s Eve to organize a conference call — that night — because she rightfully believed we weren’t organized enough as House and Senate Democrats for the coming opening day of Session. 2 a.m. emails from her are the norm, not the exception,” said Democratic political strategist Steve Schale.

Wasserman Schultz controlled the number of Democratic Primary debates, had influence into who could participate in them and led decision-making on various rules pertaining to access to the DNC database and how candidates could raise money.

Wasserman Schultz came under swift fire as the chief national Democrat over the appearance that she, and by way of her leadership, her party, were taking steps to actively favor Hillary Clinton. She originally scheduled just six primary debates, fewer than in previous elections, but later increased the number to nine and added some town halls to the mix.

She also blocked access to the DNC database to the Bernie Sanders campaign after a staffer was accused of attempting to exploit a security breach.

However, the controversy came to a head when WikiLeaks published a trove of DNC emails suggesting staffers were indeed favoring Clinton over Sanders. Wasserman Schultz ultimately resigned over the scandal.

Progressive Democrats and others who supported Sanders continue to blame Wasserman Schultz and the DNC for President Donald Trump’s victory, arguing Sanders would have inspired more voters to cast their ballots for the Democratic nominee.

But Wasserman Schultz recovered.

“I think she thrived up there,” said Tallahassee lobbyist Gus Corbella, referring to her work with the DNC. “It has not been without controversy, but Debbie is a committed Democrat and somebody who from a very young age, showed an ability to lead.”

Since 2016, Wasserman Schultz has been a vocal Trump critic and a fierce advocate for liberal policies.

She led efforts to get the Trump administration to allow members of Congress access to immigrant detention facilities, which was denied amid complaints detainees, including children, were not being adequately cared for and housed in poor and crowded conditions.

Wasserman Schultz’s bill, the Help Oversee, Manage and Evaluate Safe Treatment and Ensure Access without Delay (HOMESTEAD) Act of 2019, hasn’t been approved, but some members of Congress have since been able to tour facilities.

Wasserman Schultz, a House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ally, also sits on some powerful committees. That includes the House Appropriations Committee, which controls spending, and the House Oversight Committee. She also became the first woman to chair the House Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee.

Wasserman Schultz was first elected to Congress in 2004. She served as the campaign co-chair for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, and she previously served in both the Florida House of Representatives and Senate.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.