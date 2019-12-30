Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat to LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

Senate President Bill Galvano appointed Marili Cancio and John Horne to the Florida Small Business Development Center Network Statewide Advisory Board. He appointed Graci McGillicuddy to represent the Senate on the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking Direct-Support Organization Board of Directors. Galvano also appointed former Senator Lisa Carlton and Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos to the Tobacco Education and Use Prevention Advisory Council.

Off and on: Luke Brueggmeyer replaced Jessica Hunter as an administrative assistant in the Senate Majority Office. Hunter became a legislative analyst for the office.

On: Andrew Liebert is back as Bartow Republican Sen. Ben Albritton‘s Tallahassee office as a legislative assistant.

On: Chad Corcoran became a legislative assistant for Fernandina Beach Republican Sen. Aaron Bean.

Off and on: Alex Redkin replaced Aisha Bien-Aime as a legislative assistant for Orlando Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy.

Off: Demi Busatta is no longer a legislative assistant for Miami Republican Sen. Anitere Flores.

Off and on: Kersti Myles has replaced Tomas Alcala as a legislative assistant for West Palm Beach Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell.

Off and on: Erin Osborne is replacing Jessica Krause as administrative support for the House Health & Human Services Committee, Health Market Reform Subcommittee, and Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee.

Off: Heather Bishop is no longer policy chief for the House Higher Education & Career Readiness Subcommittee.

Jessica Krause is in and Michaela Metcalfe is out as legislative process assistant in the Office of the House Clerk.

On: In the House Speaker’s Office: Daniel Bell is a new general counsel; Cory Strickland is administrative lead; Kristi Turner went from administrative lead to Special Assistant and Cory Dowd went from legislative aide to policy adviser.

On: Karen Camechis is the new staff director in the Office of Open Government.

Off and on: Bryan Alvarez replaced Silvia Castellanos as a legislative assistant for Miami Springs Republican Rep. Bryan Avila.

Off and on: Ryan Kimmey is replacing Madison Taylor as district secretary for Lithia Republican Rep. Mike Beltran.

Off and on: Sarah Pariseau replaced Kayla van Wieringen as a legislative assistant for Coral Springs Democratic Rep. Dan Daley.

On: Raven Sansbury became a legislative assistant for Tampa Democratic Rep. Fentrice Driskell.

Off: Juan Porras is no longer district secretary for Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin.

Off: Thomas Knight is no longer a district secretary for Miami Beach Democratic Rep. Michael Greico.

Off and on: Dajuh Sawyer is replacing Miles Davis as a legislative assistant for Tampa Democratic Rep. Dianne “Ms. Dee” Hart.

Off and on: Amy Bolick is no longer a legislative assistant for Riverview Democratic Rep. Adam Hattersley. Cassidy Whitaker moved from district secretary to legislative assistant.

On: Jessica Garafola became a new legislative assistant for West Park Democratic Rep. Shevrin Jones.

On: Joshua Mandall is the new district secretary for North Miami Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph.

On: Shnydine Toussaint is the new district secretary for Lauderdale Lakes Democratic Rep. Anika Omphroy.

Off: Daniel Leon is no longer legislative assistant for Miami Republican Rep. Daniel Perez.

Off: Sheri Kotzum is no longer district secretary for Destin Republican Rep. Mel Ponder.

Off and On: Sarah Craven went from district secretary a legislative assistant for Key Largo Republican Rep. Holly Raschein.

Off: James Mullen is no longer a legislative assistant for North Fort Myers Republican Rep. Spencer Roach.

On: Neisha-Rose Hines became a legislative assistant for Gulfport Democratic Rep. Jennifer Webb.