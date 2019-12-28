DMS praises HB 5301, other efficiencies and savings in Ron DeSantis’ first year

The Department of Management Services (DMS) highlighted successes during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first year in office in a year-end statement.

DMS touted increased efficiencies, advancements in operations, improvement to public safety and taxpayer savings made in 2019. The advances align with the Governor’s vision for an innovative, resilient and tech-centered state, according to the department.

“Governor DeSantis is dedicated to delivering a more efficient, cost-effective government focused on innovative solutions and superior customer service,” said DMS Secretary Jonathan Satter.

DMS is the primary business and workforce services provider for the state government.

“We will continue to actively pursue every available opportunity to improve service, increase efficiency and leverage technology to better serve and protect Florida taxpayers.”

In June, DeSantis signed HB 5301, which moved the state toward “cloud first” data storage. Beginning Jan. 10, state agencies will consider cloud-computing solutions first when sourcing technology.

Additionally, the bill eliminated the Agency for State Technology and shoehorned its functions into DMS. It also created a task force, led by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, to assess Florida’s cybersecurity infrastructure, governance and operability.

DMS’ State Technology team is transitioning Florida’s 911 structure to an IP-based network using the $6 million Federal NG-911 grant. The new structure will improve location accuracy and allow first responders to receive text messages, images and videos.

In 2020, the Patient Savings Act will kick in, opening Medicare-enrolled state retirees three new qualified prescription drug plans. The plan could save taxpayers $80 million each year, according to DMS.

This year, Gov. DeSantis appointed Satter to the state’s Government Efficiency, which the Secretary now chairs, and Blockchain task forces. The first focuses on finding government operations and technology inefficiencies while the latter studies how recordkeeping technology will improve government’s interaction with businesses.

DMS’s State Human Resource Management team created an online form to electronically calculate workers’ compensation hours. The fillable worksheet reduced the time for agencies to calculate the hours by 69%.