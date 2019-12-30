Judson Sapp snags endorsement from Charlie Stone

State Rep. Charlie Stone is backing Judson Sapp in the Republican primary for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

“We need to send President [Donald] Trump a real ally to Congress. Judson Sapp is a businessman who knows how to get things done. It’s my pleasure to endorse him to be our next Congressman,” Stone said.

The endorsement is Sapp’s first from the state House, though his campaign recently touted endorsements from Republican U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and John Rutherford.

Also in his camp are former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach, Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who recently headlined one of Sapp’s campaign fundraisers.

“Charlie Stone is a successful businessman and dedicated public servant,” Sapp said in a news release. “He served Marion County well as a County Commissioner and State Representative.”

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Marion, Putnam and Union counties and is currently held by U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, who announced earlier this month that he would not run for reelection in 2020.

Sapp entered the race before Yoho’s announcement. He’s faces Amy Pope Well and former Yoho staffer Kat Cammack in the primary, with Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn also eyeing a run.

Four Democrats have also filed for the seat, though CD 3 is a solidly Republican seat — Yoho winning reelection by 15 points last year.