Hillsborough Day brings pirate invasion to Capitol on Jan. 15

They come bearing gifts.

on

Tallahassee will host a boatload of pirates on Jan. 15.

The buccaneers aren’t looking to wreak havoc, but to highlight Hillsborough County’s cultural, industrial and business assets as lawmakers convene for the 2020 Legislative Session.

Festivities will kick off at 11:30 a.m. in the Capitol Courtyard with a pirate invasion courtesy of the YMKG Pirates — that’s Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla for the uninitiated — and a treasure chest full of Cuban sandwiches.

There won’t be any shortage of entertainment for the lunch crowd as the courtyard will also feature a bounty of exhibits set up by Tampa Bay area institutions.

The luncheon is only the half of it, two.

The second round begins 5:30 p.m. and those in the Florida Historic Capitol Rotunda can expect plenty of rum, ale and grub to be on hand, as well as some “shenanigans.”

Known as Hillsborough Day, the annual event has become something of a tradition since it was revived for the 2014 Legislative Session after a decadelong absence.

Past iterations have seen more than 2,000 authentic Cuban sandwiches doled out as organizers highlight the assets of Hillsborough County.

Several sponsors have lined up for the 2020 celebration, including Advent Health, Amgen, Covanta, Wade Trim, TECO, Tampa International Airport, Sports Authority, Port Tampa Bay and the American Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Hillsborough Day is open to the public and all are invited to attend.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

