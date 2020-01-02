Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

White nationalist and former Libertarian Senate candidate Augustus Invictus arrested in Melbourne

APolitical Headlines

Baby Jesus goes missing from popular Florida nativity scene

APolitical

Happy 2020: Server at Michigan restaurant gets $2,020 tip

APolitical Headlines

Florida's texting while driving law now in full effect

APolitical Headlines

State minimum wage rises 10 cents to start the new year

APolitical Headlines

Florida migrants, immigrants top nation, but low birth rate might cost congressional seat

APolitical

White nationalist and former Libertarian Senate candidate Augustus Invictus arrested in Melbourne

Charged in South Carolina with kidnapping his wife and children at gunpoint

on

Former Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Augustus Sol Invictus, an avowed white nationalist originally from Orlando, was arrested earlier this week in Melbourne on a charge of fleeing arrest warrants in South Carolina.

The warrants, filed against him for the Rock Hill, S.C., police department, were in reference to allegations of kidnapping, domestic violence, and aggravated possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The complaint was filed by his wife, who told Rock Hill police that on Dec. 12 put a gun to her head to force her and their children into a car and to go to Jacksonville with him. She told police she was able to escape in Jacksonville and return, with their children, to South Carolina.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Monday evening. As of Thursday morning, Invictus still was being held in the Brevard County Jail, with no bond set. He is awaiting an extradition hearing to be returned to South Carolina to face the charges.

Invictus, 36, gave the Brevard Sheriff’s Office a home address in Ocala. He had moved to South Carolina sometime after 2016 after being accused of sexual battery and domestic battery in Orange County.

In 2016 he had sought the Libertarian Party nomination to run for the U.S. Senate against Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. He was defeated in the party’s primary by Paul Stanton of Deland.

Invictus then emerged as a leader of  the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalists, white separatists, neo-Nazis, and other radical elements in Charlottesville, Va. Invictus, a former Orlando lawyer who had specialized in criminal defense of white nationalists and neo-Nazis in Orange County, was credited with drafting the core tenants behind the rally.

His Senate campaign and his public life before and since have been marked by unusual behavior and statements. They have included his declaration that he drank goat’s blood in a cleansing ceremony; took LSD and recorded his experiences in journals posted online; his online audio journal of rambling diatribes on issues ranging from eugenics to a new civil war; claims that he was being harassed and even assaulted by Antifa, the FBI, and others; and previous allegations against him alleging sexual battery, domestic violence, threats to others, and violence.

Beginning in 2016 he and the Libertarian Party of Florida were involved in a hostile and public war of words, charges, and threats. Some party officials tried to sanction or even oust him. The battle ended with his quitting the party in 2017. He then became a Republican.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Tom

    January 2, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Tenets, not tenants. Tenants are people who live in rental properties.

    Reply

  2. Thomas Knapp

    January 2, 2020 at 10:44 am

    That headline should be changed. As you note in the article text, Invictus was not “a Libertarian Senate candidate.” He was a candidate for the Libertarian Party’s Senate nomination, and was thoroughly whipped in the primary by an actual libertarian.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.