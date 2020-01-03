Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Dotie Joseph joins effort to create a tax credit for carbon farming

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg announces plan to transition more veterans into workforce

Headlines SW Florida

Lisa Chittaro to challenge Ed Brodsky for State Attorney in 12th Circuit

Headlines

José Javier Rodríguez, Adam Hattersley seek to extend protections for endangered and threatened species

Headlines Influence

Jason Fischer files bill for elected Duval County school sup't

Headlines Influence

Resiliency legislation, moving through Senate committees, filed in House

Headlines

Dotie Joseph joins effort to create a tax credit for carbon farming

Her bill will serve as a companion measure to legislation from Democratic state Sen. José Javier Rodríguez.

on

Miami Democratic state Rep. Dotie Joseph is sponsoring a bill that would provide tax credits to farmers who practice “carbon farming.”

That process aims to not only to cut carbon emissions but also to keep carbon stored inside a farm’s soil.

The Joseph bill (HB 1069) will serve as the companion to legislation filed by Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez in the Senate.

Carbon farming is still somewhat new, and the benefits have not yet been proven. But advocates argue that farmers can engage in practices that will release less carbon into the atmosphere, instead of keeping it stored in the soil, which could help slow the process of climate change.

The measures from Joseph and Rodríguez would endorse those goals.

“The Legislature finds that soil and vegetation management can significantly enhance soil and carbon sequestration, resulting in a wide range of environmental and agricultural benefits to this state’s farmers and residents, including increased yields, soil health, improved water quality, and reductions in greenhouse gasses,” the measures read.

“It is the intent of the Legislature to encourage farmers to further sequester and mitigate carbon in this state by establishing a carbon farming tax credit to reward and incentivize farmers to maintain or adopt practices that help maximize this state’s carbon sequestration potential.”

The legislation would allow the Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to determine the final amount of the tax credit, in consultation with the state’s Agriculture Commissioner.

Any credits which exceed a taxpayer’s tax money owed for a given year may be carried over “for a period not to exceed 3 years.”

The DEP is also tasked with adopting rules to administer the program, “including, but not limited to, rules prescribing forms and application procedures, and may establish guidelines for making an affirmative showing of qualification for a credit and any evidence needed to substantiate a claim for credit under this section.”

The Senate version of the legislation has already been assigned to the Agriculture, Finance and Tax, and Appropriations committees.

If successful, the measure would take effect on July 1, 2020.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.