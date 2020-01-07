CES 2020: Wallets, chargers and phone cases galore

Ed. Note: Florida Politics Publisher Peter Schorsch is attending CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show. CES is the annual trade show produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Held each January at the Las Vegas Convention Center, CES features products and trends that offer a glimpse into the year’s hottest tech advancements. Here are some of the highlights of this year’s event.

Every year, CES showcases a boatload of innovative products ahead of their arrival on store shelves.

Some devices will sit on the kitchen counter, others under the TV, or on a car dashboard. Many of the biggest draws, however, will fit in your pocket.

One company making a splash this year is PITAKA, which produces several lines of high-tech products, including phone cases and chargers.

“At PITAKA, our focus is to bring harmony to the technical universe,” said James Cheng, founder of PITAKA. “Our aim is to transform daily life with innovative, high-quality products that can simplify the technology that surrounds us.

“By combining inventive designs with the finest materials, infused with the philosophy of a seamless experience, we have crafted an interconnected product line to make life easier, more convenient, and aesthetically pleasing, creating a lifestyle within the technology universe.”

The company is best known for its MagEZ line of phone accessories, including the MagEZ Case and MagEZ Case Pro, as well as chargers and desktop organizers such as the MagEZ Juice, MagEZ Mount Qi Desktop, MagEZ Mount Qi and MagEZ Bar.

The company also offers a new age alternative for those still lugging around a leather wallet — the MagEZ Wallet and MagEZ Wallet UE, which hold cards and cash snugly while still allowing easy access compared to digging through traditional wallet pockets.

An added bonus: The UE variant shields cards from other harmful magnetic fields.

While many of PITAKA’s products are already available, they’re rolling out some new iterations during at the Las Vegas tech expo this week, including a line tailored to those who’ve adopted the latest gadgets out of Cupertino,

The new Air Series of products will shield iPhone 11s, iPads and more without adding too much bulk — the cases measure in at just 0.6 millimeters thick, or about 1/40th of an inch. For perspective, a piece of standard copy paper is about 0.1 millimeters thick.

The company accomplished the feat thanks to its use of Aramid Fiber, a class of lightweight synthetic fiber akin to carbon fiber and similar to Kevlar, though without some of the drawbacks. Namely, it’s much less brittle, making it ideal for drop-prone devices such as phones.

Also on display is the Air Omni, which isn’t your run-of-the-mill wireless charger — it can provide juice to up to a half-dozen devices including smartphones, a smartwatch, wireless earbuds, a tablet, and any other MFi, USB-A, USB-C, or Lightning-enabled device. And thanks to brand-neutral specs, it’ll refuel both iOS or Android tech.