Ron DeSantis: $29M more hurricane recovery dollars issued this week

Florida has already issued $28.9 million since Jan. 1 to aid communities impacted by Hurricanes Michael and Irma, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

The funds, handed down by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), include awards from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and a state citrus industry recovery program. The Governor made the announcement Friday together with FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz.

“In the first week of this new year alone, I’m pleased to announce that FDEM has awarded nearly $29 million in hurricane recovery dollars to communities impacted by recent hurricanes,” DeSantis said.

Of those funds, $19.5 million came from FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Program. More than $11 million went to Marion County, and more than $2.8 million benefited Lee County schools.

Nearly $9 million through the Florida Citrus Recovery Block Grant Program will aid citrus growers impacted by Hurricane Irma. The grant is available to active citrus producers who suffered crop damage because of the storm.

“The division is starting the new year right where we left off in 2019, which was a record-breaking year with more than $1.4 billion awarded for hurricane recovery,” Moskowitz said.

“We will not be slowing down in 2020. The $29 million we awarded today is a testament to the hard work that our dedicated division staff put in every day, even during the holiday season.

In January 2019, DeSantis’ first month in office, he directed FDEM to expedite hurricane recovery reimbursements. That brought $890 million for Hurricane Irma, $450 million for Hurricane Michael and $60 million for Hurricanes Hermine and Matthew.

“Through historic commitments from President [Donald] Trump and our efforts over the past year, we’ve been able to successfully expedite critical funds to communities recovering across the state, especially Northwest Florida as it continues to rebuild and recover following Hurricane Michael,” DeSantis said.

Hurricane Irma pounded its way up Florida’s Gulf Coast in September 2017. Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle in October 2018.