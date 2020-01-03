Jackie Toledo picks up Democratic challenger

Tampa Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo has picked up a challenger in her reelection bid in House District 60.

Tampa Democrat Julie Jenkins filed for the seat on Thursday and is so far the only other entrant in the race besides the incumbent.

HD 60 covers part of southern Hillsborough County and has a slight Republican lean. The 2018 election saw Toledo win a second term by about five points over Democratic nominee Debra Bellanti.

The district also went for Donald Trump in the 2016 cycle, though only by about one percentage point.

The race was expensive. Toledo’s campaign dished out more than $365,000 in hard money, while Bellanti’s accounted for another $80,000 in spending.

Toledo is already well positioned for 2020, having raised nearly $200,000 in campaign cash, $114,000 of it in the bank. She has another $94,000 on hand in an affiliated political committee, Engineering a Better Future.

Jenkins will have a couple months to put a dent in Toledo’s lead, as sitting lawmakers are barred from raising money during the 60-day Legislative Session, which begins Jan. 14.

As a new candidate, Jenkins’ first finance report is due in mid-February. The deadline for candidates to enter state Legislative races is June 12.