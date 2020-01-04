Connect with us

First Florida panther death of 2020 reported

Josh Cooper’s cooking skills net top prize

Dep't of Health: Hepatitis A outbreak approaches 3,400 cases

Consumer confidence continues upward trend in December

White nationalist and former Libertarian Senate candidate Augustus Invictus arrested in Melbourne

Baby Jesus goes missing from popular Florida nativity scene

on

Wildlife officials have reported the first Florida panther death of 2020.

The 2-year-old female was found dead Thursday from an apparent vehicle strike just south of the Spirit-of-the-Wild Wildlife Management Area in Hendry County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

A total of 27 Florida panthers were reported killed in 2019, with 23 of those being from vehicle strikes.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

