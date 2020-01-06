Heather Fitzenhagen launching congressional campaign on Wednesday

As state Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen prepares for the Legislative Session, she’s also launching her campaign for Congress.

The Fort Myers Republican will hold a formal kick-off Wednesday for her run to succeed U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. The event will be at 5 p.m. at Society in Fort Myers, in the heart of her state House district. The milestone will build excitement about her candidacy, but Fitzenhagen is also trying to keep a certain calm.

“A campaign kickoff is a campaign kickoff,” she said. “There’s nothing magical about it, other than having some moment to say ‘Here we go.’”

The event also comes as she works to differentiate herself in a growing field of Republican candidates. Naples physician William Figlesthaler, professional commentator Ford O’Connell, former New York City mayoral candidate Darren Dione Aquino, former Minnesota state Rep. Dan Severson, Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson and state Rep. Dane Eagle have all filed. And other candidates are exploring.

But the Fitzenhagen team feels confident they can stand out from the pack.

“Besides being the only conservative woman in the race, Heather is a working mom and isn’t part of the establishment,” says campaign consultant Anthony Pedicini.

“She wasn’t handed anything in life; she’s earned every step. She’s never had the support of the swamp or its many creatures. Yet, she’s managed to be successful legislatively. That’s what voters will find sets her apart.”

Fitzenhagen, in 2019, notably filed the successful repeal of Certificate of Need requirements regulate hospitals. She’s also advanced several measures in the past seven years on human trafficking, an issue she said has been a huge issue in Southwest Florida and around the state.

Fitzenhagen has also somehow cast votes in opposition to many of her Republican colleagues. She voted against a House bill last year calling for a parental consent requirement when minors obtain abortions.

“My voting record is somewhat different on social issues than other candidates in the race, among those who do have voting records,” Fitzenhagen said. “If you are looking for a different type of candidate, I’m the one I hope you will engage.”

She hopes voters recognize her voice as strong and authentic, which will be critical as she fights on environmental issues in Congress should she win.

Unlike lawmakers seeking re-election or election to other state offices, Fitzenhagen and other state Representatives running in CD 19 won’t face a moratorium on fundraising during the Legislative Session.

Fitzenhagen will take advantage of that on Jan. 17 with a fundraiser at Eddie V’s in Tampa. That’s obviously outside her district, but a chance to build a statewide network of support for one of the only open congressional seats in Florida this year.

“It will be nice to stop in Tampa and engage with my friends in that area and see what support is there financially,” Fitzenhagen said.

She also hopes for a successful Legislative Session, which she said will help those candidates serving in Tallahassee to show their policy priorities and abilities. And she doesn’t expect infighting when it comes to serving Southwest Florida.

“I will continue to have good sportsmanlike conduct,” she said. “And I think we all have the kind of personalities to work together and do the right thing, even though once it ends, we will be independently seeking to represent the same community.”

She has no pre-announced goals for attendance or fundraising at her January events. With such a crowded field, she’s undoubtedly curious who will arrive at the event.