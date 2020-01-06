‘Judge Judy’ Sheindlin rules for Mike Bloomberg in new campaign ad

Judge Judy Sheindlin, better known as TV’s ‘Judge Judy,’ endorsed presidential contender Mike Bloomberg in a new television ad.
“I like to say you can judge someone’s character by what they’ve done. Mike Bloomberg has done amazing things and will be a truly great president,” Scheindlin said. “No one comes close to Mike Bloomberg’s executive achievement, government experience, and impactful philanthropy.”
Sheindlin, a Naples resident, has been the host of Judge Judy, which just started its 24th season. With the longest-running TV arbitration show and the highest-rated daytime syndicated program in the country, she’s become a household name and authority figure.
She’s also the former Supervising Judge of Family Court in New York County. A native of New York City, she publicly encouraged the former New York City Mayor to jump in the race through an op-ed published by the USA Today.
“Our American family has been fractured in recent years. We’re hopelessly divided, and a bitterly divided family cannot thrive,” she wrote at the time. “The only way we can begin to come together again, I said, is if Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, becomes our next president.”
In the new TV ad, called “Judge Him,” she stresses a similar message.
“His steady leadership would unite our country and bring us through these very challenging times,” she says in the ad.
The spot shows Sheindlin sitting in front of a desk of statute books, a reminder of her real world legal credentials that also evokes her television persona.
The video also edits in a series of stills of Bloomberg at work. Those include a picture of Bloomerg speaking at a Jacksonville conference for Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a group co-founded by Bloomberg while he still served as Mayor of New York.
This is the first time Scheindlin has ever endorsed a presidential candidate.
John Kociuba
January 6, 2020 at 8:18 am
Dear Citizens ~
Re: Communist Jews
The Mensheviks murdered millions of Eastern Christians, defiled the Holy Churches of St. Andrew, murdered the Christian Royal Family of Russia, Bolsheviks fought Mensheviks for power, freedom loving, God fearing Zionists got caught in the middle, those left were slaughtered by Bolsheviks, Mensheviks & Zionists fled to United States and ever since the first day these VILE MENSHEVIK JEWS have worked endlessly to overthrow our CONSTITUTION!
IS THIS ANTI SEMITIC OR HISTORICAL FACT! THAT’S WHAT THE COMMUNIST JEW DOESN’T WANT YOU TO FIND OUT!
John Kociuba
January 6, 2020 at 9:12 am
Dear Citizens ~
Re: Subversives
In conclusion Judge Judy wants your guns, free speech, property rights! Maybe that’s why she’s a small claims court traitor.
Communists are Judges, Statesmen, Doctors, Chemists, Secretaries, Actors, etc! Lucille Ball would’ve cut your throats if she was allowed to-to expand Clandestine Communist Operatives in the United States!
Research Soviet Negro Republic or Socialist States Of America! The Communist are winning with their PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE OF DEMORALIZATION! Research Uri Bezmenov!
HON. PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP IS TRYING TO OUST THESE VILE COMMUNIST BEASTS OF ALL COLORS BUT THEY ARE SO DEEPLY EMBEDDED IN GOVERNMENT INTELLIGENCE, COURTS, MEDIA, COLLEGES, ENTERTAINMENT ONE MUST PREPARE FOR CIVIL WAR!
Infowars.com Defensenews.com Judicialwatch.org Townhall.com Theepochtimes.com themilitary.com Openthebooks.com Armytimes.com usdebtclock.org Campusreform.org intelnews.org freespeech.tv Oann.com Navytimes.com Banned.video bizpacreview.com odmp.org