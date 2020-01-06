‘Judge Judy’ Sheindlin rules for Mike Bloomberg in new campaign ad

Judge Judy Sheindlin, better known as TV’s ‘Judge Judy,’ endorsed presidential contender Mike Bloomberg in a new television ad.

“I like to say you can judge someone’s character by what they’ve done. Mike Bloomberg has done amazing things and will be a truly great president,” Scheindlin said. “No one comes close to Mike Bloomberg’s executive achievement, government experience, and impactful philanthropy.”

Sheindlin, a Naples resident, has been the host of Judge Judy, which just started its 24th season. With the longest-running TV arbitration show and the highest-rated daytime syndicated program in the country, she’s become a household name and authority figure.

She’s also the former Supervising Judge of Family Court in New York County. A native of New York City, she publicly encouraged the former New York City Mayor to jump in the race through an op-ed published by the USA Today.

“Our American family has been fractured in recent years. We’re hopelessly divided, and a bitterly divided family cannot thrive,” she wrote at the time. “The only way we can begin to come together again, I said, is if Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, becomes our next president.”

In the new TV ad, called “Judge Him,” she stresses a similar message.

“His steady leadership would unite our country and bring us through these very challenging times,” she says in the ad.

The spot shows Sheindlin sitting in front of a desk of statute books, a reminder of her real world legal credentials that also evokes her television persona.

The video also edits in a series of stills of Bloomberg at work. Those include a picture of Bloomerg speaking at a Jacksonville conference for Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a group co-founded by Bloomberg while he still served as Mayor of New York.

This is the first time Scheindlin has ever endorsed a presidential candidate.