Mike Pence coming to Wimauma, Kissimmee for reelection campaign rallies

Vice President Mike Pence will be delivering reelection campaign speeches in both the Tampa and Orlando areas on Jan. 16, as part of a one-day bus tour through Florida.

The reelection campaign for President Donald Trump announced the events Monday morning. Pence’s wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, will be accompanying the Vice President on the tour, according to a news advisory from Donald J. Trump for President.

Pence will begin by addressing a 1:30 p.m. Keep America Great rally at the Valencia Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse in Wimauma.

Doors for the general public open at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 16, for the Wilmauma stop.

Later the same day Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks to a 6 p.m. Latinos for Trump event at the Nación de Fe church in Kissimmee.

Pence kicked off the creation of the Latinos for Trump coalition at a June 25 rally in Miami, which took place just before the Democrats’ first presidential debate, which also took place in Miami.

The Trump group was organized to help Trump appeal to the Latino demographic in order to fend off whichever Democratic challenger emerges. Trump earned about 33 percent support from Latino voters in 2016, according to exit poll data.

More recent polling finds that Trump’s support among Hispanic voters still lags behind all four major Democratic candidates. A Mason-Dixon Florida poll released last week showed the president doing best against South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, trailing 54-37 with Hispanic voters; and worst against former President Joe Biden, trailing 61-32 among Hispanic voters.

However, while Pence is making his second visit to Florida to promote Latino support in the Republicans’ 2020 campaign, no Democratic candidates have yet made such an effort.