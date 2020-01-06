Connect with us

Greg Black and Brian Jogerst launch new lobbying firm

The announcement comes just ahead of the 2020 Legislative Session

on

Greg Black and Brian Jogerst won’t be working solo anymore.

The two lobbyists announced Monday that they’ve joined forces under the name Waypoint Strategies.

The duo touted more than four decades of combined experience in their announcement, which dropped a week before the 2020 Legislative Session is scheduled to begin.

Jogerst doesn’t expect the transition to be bumpy for his or Black’s clients.

“We will continue to remain client-focused and provide that same excellent level of service our clients of 20+ years have enjoyed,” he said. “This collaboration allows us to combine our relationships and substantive knowledge to ensure we exceed our clients’ core needs and goals through a smart political and legislative strategy.”

Black added, “Brian and I have worked together, and against each other, on issues for a number of years. After many legislative battles, we both realized we enjoyed that collaboration and our skill-set and work styles complemented each other. It was the perfect synergy and natural next step for our firms.”

Combined, the new partners represent a diverse set of principals.

Jogerst got his start in the lobbying field working in-house for the Florida Hospital Association, and his client list features several major players in the health care industry, including Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the Nemours Foundation and the Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

Black, who went solo last year, has experience lobbying for industries ranging from financial services, to tech companies. He brings a set of clients that includes e-document company Permitium, conservative think tank R Street Institute and Southern Gardens Citrus.

The rollout of the full-service government affairs firm also included a website launch. More details on the new firm can be found at www.WaypointStrat.com.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

