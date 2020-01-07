Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Matt Willhite measure would look to block selling of drivers' personal information

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Will Make It Legal make it?

Headlines Influence

Lori Berman, Tina Polsky push measure aimed at protecting employees who use medical marijuana

Headlines Influence

Darryl Rouson, Ben Diamond call on Legislature to fully fund arts education

2020 Headlines

Byron Donalds tells Fox viewers his candidacy will expand GOP's tent

Headlines Orlando

State attorney candidate Ryan William weighs in on criminal justice reforms
Matt Willhite is urging Congress to declare a crisis of veteran suicides.

Headlines

Matt Willhite measure would look to block selling of drivers’ personal information

According to one report, Florida’s DMV collected $77 million in 2017 by selling drivers’ information to outside groups.

on

State Rep. Matt Willhite is filing legislation that would seek to prevent the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DMV) from disseminating driver’s personal information to third-party entities.

Willhite says the bill (HB 1099) was filed in response to reports that DMVs in multiple states have profited by selling drivers’ identifying information to private investigators, credit rating agencies and other outside groups.

That information can include a person’s name and address. An individual’s date of birth, phone number and email address are also at times disclosed as well.

Reports have shown that Florida’s DMV has also participated in this practice. Floridians’ information was sold to marketing firms, bill collectors and other organizations.

Those sales totaled more than $77 million in revenue in 2017, according to one report.

The federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA), approved by Congress in 1992, is supposed to offer protections for drivers’ personal information. But some legal analysts say that law is inadequate and contains several loopholes.

Willhite says he’s looking to strengthen protections for Florida drivers at the state level with his legislation.

“This issue is not unique to Florida,” Willhite said.

“As the third-largest state in the union, it is time that Florida joins the eleven other states that have already added further restrictions to DPPA. After speaking with the Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, we believe that this legislation is a step in the right direction.”

Willhite’s measure would exempt drivers’ personal information from the state’s public records laws. It would also allow drivers to submit a request to the DMV to block disclosure of that information, except as required by law.

For instance, a law enforcement agency seeking information as part of an investigation would not be blocked by Willhite’s bill.

If successful, the measure would go into effect on July 1, 2020.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.