Red light camera use could soon be on the rise in Central Florida

Vehicles fill the highway in Los Angeles, California, Friday, May 25, 2007. Photographer: Jamie Rector/Bloomberg News.

Overall, 2 million tickets were given to drivers in 2015.

The Revenue Estimating Conference for Highway Safety Licenses and Fees met Tuesday. The figures remain close to the previous year-to-date forecast, with some variations. 

Highlights include red light camera revenue, which dropped 26% in November only to spring back up in preliminary data for December. 

State officials didn’t know why there was a drop, except for maybe less drivers running red lights? But there could be a future rise in revenue due to population growth and a coming expansion of red light camera use in a central Florida county. 

Personal Injury Protection car insurance reinstatements are down around $1 million compared with the prior year. State officials appear puzzled by the decrease. Most of the money for PIP comes later in the year, so many people may currently be delaying paying the $150 fee until tax return time. 

But they point to a downward trend in the number of tickets being issued across the state for traffic violations. In 2015, law enforcement issued 797,840 speeding tickets to drivers, compared to 664,000 in 2018. 

Overall, 2 million tickets were given to drivers in 2015, compared to around 1.8 million just three years later. The cause is unknown, but officials note that Florida has a high rate of uninsured drivers. PIP suspensions can last up to three years.

Crash report revenue is down 20% from the prior year as the state moved the operation in-house. It expects to recover from the revenue downturn and save members of the public money when they request a report.

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

