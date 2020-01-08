Michael Fridovich endorses Rene Flowers for Pinellas Co. Commission

Pinellas County Commission candidate Rene Flowers pulled in another endorsement this week.

Gulfport City Council member Michael Fridovich is endorsing Flowers based, in part, on her history of working with his city to ensure equitable services in the small town that borders south St. Pete.

Flowers, a current Pinellas County School Board member, is running to replace Ken Welch in the District 7 seat that represents south Pinellas County.

“The city of St. Petersburg and Gulfport has a border that stretches the length of 49th Street. Over the years, I have observed the way in which Rene has worked to maintain an affirming relationship between the two cities when addressing affordable housing, transportation, roadway improvements down the 49th Street corridor, and programs for our youth,” Fridovich said.

Flowers previously served eight years on St. Pete City Council where she frequently worked with the city of Gulfport on issues that affected both cities, including through her involvement with the Florida League of Cities working on affordable housing, one of her top campaign priorities this year.

“Rene supports our business corridor and can be seen frequently at events and eating at restaurants in Gulfport,” Fridovich said. “Rene is someone we know, not someone we have to get to know. Endorsing Rene Flowers as the next District 7 Pinellas County Commissioner is not only an easy choice, it is the right choice”.

Flowers’ latest endorsement comes on the heels of a third candidate entering the race. Over the weekend, Rep. Wengay Newton announced he would not seek reelection to the Florida House in favor of seeking the Pinellas County Commission seat.

Former Rep. Frank Peterman Jr. is also running for the Democratic nomination for the seat.

One Republican so far, anti-LGBTQ firebrand Chico Cromartie, is also running.

Flowers as already gathered a number of endorsements from local elected officials including St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, St. Pete City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman and former St. Pete City Council member Steve Kornell. She launched her campaign in late November with support from more than 75 community leaders.

“Relationship building is important. It is the cornerstone of the difference between successful outcomes that add value to our communities verses short term victories,” Flowers said. “It is my pleasure to support Gulfport’s business community, neighborhoods, and all of its wonderful progress”.