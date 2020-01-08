Daniella Levine Cava adds $140K in December, crosses $2M mark through 2019

The Daniella Levine Cava mayoral campaign says it added more than $140,000 during the month of December. That would give the campaign more than $2 million added through 2019 as she competes to be the first female Mayor in Miami-Dade County history.

Levine Cava’s December fundraising breakdown is not yet available on the county’s election website. But through November, her campaign had collected more than $533,000.

Our Democracy PC, Levine Cava’s political committee, had added more than $1.34 million through that same time period. However, $405,000 of that was money transferred from a political committee that backed Levine Cava well before the beginning of her mayoral run.

“It is truly humbling to receive this kind of support,” Levine Cava said in a Wednesday statement announcing the fundraising numbers.

“I am driven to fight even harder for the residents of our county because all of their voices must be heard. This campaign has always been laser-focused on bringing together a broad coalition of residents that are ready for a bold vision coupled with tangible solutions. We’ve seen how failed promises have only compounded our challenges and it’s time to break that cycle. With the continued support we’re receiving, I know we will build a strong and victorious campaign.”

Candidates and political committees face a Friday deadline to report fundraising activity through the end of 2019.

Levine Cava and former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas have consistently topped the 2020 mayoral field in fundraising.

Penelas wowed the field with an October haul of more than $850,000 in his first month as an official candidate. But he also raised money in the months prior through his political committee, Bold Vision.

Through November, Penelas has collected about $2.7 million. His December numbers are not yet available.

Also competing in the contest are entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban Bovo, Jean Monestime and Xavier Suarez, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Commissioner Juan Zapata.