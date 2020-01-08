Connect with us

2020

Congressional candidate David Holden staffs up, announces kick-off events

2020 Headlines

Dan Severson's campaign team resigns in wake of Byron Donalds rollout

2020 Headlines

Mike Pence's Tampa Bay visit moved to new venue

2020 Headlines

Florida Democrats hires Joy Howell as new communications director

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden: Iran escalation shows Donald Trump ‘dangerously incompetent’

2020 Headlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell enters 2020 with $1.6 mil cash on hand for re-election campaign
David Holden

2020

Congressional candidate David Holden staffs up, announces kick-off events

He was the Democratic nominee against Francis Rooney in 2018.

on

Financial advisor David Holden has staffed up his congressional campaign and announced two kickoff events.

The Naples Democrat also ran in Florida’s 19th Congressional District in 2018, but now will run for an open seat following U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney’s retirement.

“It was with your help last year that David was able to run and create the momentum that will propel us to victory in 2020,” read a campaign email to supporters.

Holden will hold a Collier County kickoff at Fleischmann Park in Naples on Friday at 4 p.m. Then he will host a Lee County event Saturday at Broadway Palm Binner Theater at 10 a.m.

The campaign also made several key hires.

Allison Sardinas joined the campaign as Deputy Campaign Manager. She previously worked as political director for Mary Barzee Flores when she challenged U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart in the neighboring 25th Congressional District. While unsuccessful, the race managed to generate significant buzz and national attention. Sardinas most recently worked for the Miami Foundation.

Isaiah Carter joins the campaign as field director, after working Collier County as part of Democrat Andrew Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign.

Nate Catey was announced as finance director for the campaign. He’s held similar positions with federal campaigns across the nation, including for Michigan U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and U.S. Rep. Ellen Lipton.

Tanner Vandenbosch and Jonathan Infante also join the campaign as organizers.

Holden in 2018 won the Democratic nomination over Todd James Truax, now a Lee County Commission candidate. But Holden went on to lose to Rooney, who took more than 62 percent of the vote in the deep red district.

Conversa_728x90

Many expected Holden to sit the 2020 cycle out, but after Rooney announced he would not seek a third term, Holden filed to run in November.

The financial advisor and wife Streeter run a financial planning practice in Naples.

Right now, Holden faces Florida Gulf Coast University professor Cindy Banyai in the Democratic primary.

 

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.