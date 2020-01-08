Connect with us

Jax

Michelle Cook launches Clay County Sheriff run

Headlines Jax

Football money helps Lenny Curry's political committee finish 2019 strong

Jax

Duval Democrats call for Melissa Nelson recusal on JEA sale inquiry

Headlines Jax

Robbie Foster, former Young Republicans leader, dies at 35

Jax

'Demand' the eternal question for Jacksonville football schemes

Jax

Short-circuited attempt to sell JEA casts pall over Jacksonville heading into 2020

Jax

Michelle Cook launches Clay County Sheriff run

Atlantic Beach police chief looks to make leap.

on

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Michelle Cook, previously of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, filed Wednesday to run for Sheriff in Clay County.

We were first to report, back in October, that this was a distinct possibility.

Cook joins a crowded field on the 2020 ballot, as incumbent Darryl Daniels has yet to indicate whether he will stand for re-election.

Daniels, facing an FDLE investigation for abuse of power allegations spanning two counties, has yet to open a re-election campaign account.

Cook, who has family in Clay County and deep ties in Duval, will enter a race where no candidate has particularly eye-popping fundraising.

The leading fundraiser at the moment: Mike Taylor, raised $64,000 ($25,000 self-financed) in his first month in the race. But Taylor has raised just over $14,000 since, including an anemic $300 December. He isn’t spending much yet.

Ben Carroll, a veteran of the Clay Sheriff’s Office and a former police chief, has raised just over $45,000 as of the end of November … but has burned through over $35,000 of that, with expenditures including a $6,000 “banquet” in October.

Harold Rutledge, a former sergeant with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Commissioner, currently is executive director for the Florida Public Service Association.

Rutledge has raised just over $22,000, but $1,290 was all in his last three months of reports. December has yet to be filed at this writing.

Catherine Webb has filed also; she has raised $1,850 so far.

The Cook contrast with Daniels would be an interesting campaign narrative, should the Sheriff file for re-election. The newcomer enters a field where no candidate seems to have momentum.

In this article:, ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.