Sybrina Fulton touts $45K raised in December for strongest fundraising month of campaign

Miami-Dade Commission candidate Sybrina Fulton says her campaign added more than $45,000 during December as she competes with Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III for the District 1 seat.

That total easily eclipses Fulton’s previous monthly high of just more than $13,500, which she earned back in July.

“It is incredibly humbling to have thousands of people join our campaign family and the ongoing fight for positive change,” Fulton said in a statement on those numbers.

“Rather than relying on a small base of special interest donors, our movement is proudly fueled by people who understand the urgency of this moment and that there’s far too much at stake to sit on the sidelines.”

The campaign says more than 2,000 unique contributors have donated to Fulton’s bid since she entered the race in May 2019. The average contribution is listed at $22.

Fulton’s overall fundraising haul is now approaching $110,000. But despite the December spike, Gilbert still easily leads in that category, having added nearly $390,000 throughout the campaign.

That total does not include Gilbert’s December totals, as they are not yet available. Candidates and political committees face a Friday deadline to report all fundraising activity through the end of 2019.

But it’s worth wondering whether Fulton is beginning to gain some momentum.

She narrowly edged Gilbert in fundraising in November. And although Gilbert has had higher monthly hauls than Fulton’s December — he raised nearly $55,000 in March 2019 and added more than $165,000 when announcing his bid in Feb. 2019 — he’s topped $24,000 in monthly fundraising just once since April.

Fulton has also secured a series of high-profile endorsements in recent months. Those include current Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, as well as the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Fulton said she’s looking forward to carrying that momentum forward as the race enters the new year.

“Miami-Dade County must continue moving forward so that all families are safe and secure here,” Fulton said.

“From public safety and transportation, to housing affordability and access to good-paying jobs, I am ready to take on these fights to improve the quality of life for all who call our community home.”