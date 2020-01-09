Supreme Court tosses energy deregulation amendment off 2020 ballot

In a major setback for proponents of so-called “energy choice,” a controversial citizens’ initiative was thrown off the 2020 ballot by Florida’s Supreme Court.

In a written opinion, the Court took issue with the “Right to Competitive Energy Market for Customers of Investor-Owned Utilities; Allowing Energy Choice” initiative, saying it should not be on the ballot.

This was the latest, likely ultimate, setback for the movement.

The ruling from the state’s highest court: “the ballot summary affirmatively misleads voters to believe the Initiative grants a right to sell electricity.”

A number of organizations and individuals came out against the “misleading” proposal last year, from business groups and the Urban League to the League of Cities. Attorney General Ashley Moody also opposes the proposed ballot item, and petitioned the court in March to offer an opinion.

The Supreme Court, asserting jurisdiction, sided with those opponents of the proposal.

“This is a great win for Florida’s competitiveness,” said Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber. “We cannot secure Florida’s future with regulatory policies that will make our state less competitive and electricity more expensive.:

The Chamber conducted a financial impact study and found that the proposed changes to Florida’s electricity market would have the ” very damaging financial impact on state and local governments of more than $1.2 billion per year in increased costs and reduced revenues.

But it wasn’t the financial impact of the amendment that worried Justices, it was the language of the amendment itself.

“The ballot summary tells voters that the proposed amendment grants a personal right to “sell electricity,” when in fact the amendment does no such thing,” the court wrote.

The group behind this movement, Citizens for Energy Choice, raised nearly $6 million through November. The primary funding for the effort is Coalition for Energy Choice, with Infinite Energy offering staff help.

The initiative was close to getting the requisite 766,200 signatures for ballot access, collecting nearly 645,000. However, the Supreme Court did not sign off, and the justices proved to have the dispositive word.