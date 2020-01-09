Ron DeSantis, Jeanette Núñez attend Spirit Airlines groundbreaking

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez joined Spirit Airlines executive in Dania Beach for a groundbreaking event. With the cut of a yellow ribbon, the corporate headquarters for the airline remains in Florida.

“Spirit Airlines is a major job creator for our state, and we are excited that they have chosen to expand their Florida footprint with this new corporate campus,” DeSantis said. “Today’s groundbreaking is just another indication that Florida remains the best state in the nation to start or grow a business.”

Spirit Airlines has called South Florida home for 20 years, according to President and CEO Ted Christia. Plans in October were submitted to the City of Dania Beach for a 500,000-square-foot at Dania Pointe.

The $250-million campus, which includes space for new flight simulators, classrooms and short-term housing, will create some 225 jobs over the next five years, state officials said.

“This new investment will keep us connected to the community while improving our team’s efficiency and ability to support what is an ever-expanding international operation,” Christia said.

“Thank you to the Governor and Lieutenant Governor for attending today to show their support for the future of Spirit Airlines and our investment in Florida. We look forward to partnering with our community, creating more jobs and driving future economic development as South Florida’s Hometown Airline.”

State leaders in the state considered the corporate expansion a major win for Florida.

“Florida’s burgeoning economy continues to attract more business to our great state,” Núñez said. “Spirit Airlines expanding operations with a new South Florida corporate campus will continue to drive economic growth and job creation, while helping foster a 21st century economy for the Sunshine State.”

And Enterprise Florida celebrated retaining the airline as an economic development win.

“Tourism and transportation go hand in hand, which is why we are excited that Spirit Airlines is expanding in Broward county,” said Enterprise Florida president and CEO Jamal Sowell. “Today’s groundbreaking is great for Spirit and the Sunshine State as our economy continues to grow.”