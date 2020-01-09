Connect with us

Headlines

Ron DeSantis, Jeanette Núñez attend Spirit Airlines groundbreaking

Headlines Influence

Auburn specialty plate legislation back in play for 2020 Legislative Session

Headlines Influence

Kionne McGhee pushes 3-year plan to raise pay for veteran teachers, support staff

APolitical Headlines

Joe Abruzzo sues Tampa Bay Times for libel, defamation

Headlines Influence

Bill would assure renters' day in court on evictions

Headlines Influence

Polling backs short-term rentals with state regulation
Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lt. Governor Nuñez, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and Spirit Airlines CFO Scott Haralson move dirt at Spirit Airlines groundbreaking.

Headlines

Ron DeSantis, Jeanette Núñez attend Spirit Airlines groundbreaking

The campus will create 225 jobs in the next five years, officials said.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez joined Spirit Airlines executive in Dania Beach for a groundbreaking event. With the cut of a yellow ribbon, the corporate headquarters for the airline remains in Florida.

“Spirit Airlines is a major job creator for our state, and we are excited that they have chosen to expand their Florida footprint with this new corporate campus,” DeSantis said. “Today’s groundbreaking is just another indication that Florida remains the best state in the nation to start or grow a business.”

Spirit Airlines has called South Florida home for 20 years, according to President and CEO Ted Christia. Plans in October were submitted to the City of Dania Beach for a 500,000-square-foot at Dania Pointe.

The $250-million campus, which includes space for new flight simulators, classrooms and short-term housing, will create some 225 jobs over the next five years, state officials said.

“This new investment will keep us connected to the community while improving our team’s efficiency and ability to support what is an ever-expanding international operation,” Christia said.

“Thank you to the Governor and Lieutenant Governor for attending today to show their support for the future of Spirit Airlines and our investment in Florida. We look forward to partnering with our community, creating more jobs and driving future economic development as South Florida’s Hometown Airline.”

State leaders in the state considered the corporate expansion a major win for Florida.

“Florida’s burgeoning economy continues to attract more business to our great state,” Núñez said. “Spirit Airlines expanding operations with a new South Florida corporate campus will continue to drive economic growth and job creation, while helping foster a 21st century economy for the Sunshine State.”

And Enterprise Florida celebrated retaining the airline as an economic development win.

“Tourism and transportation go hand in hand, which is why we are excited that Spirit Airlines is expanding in Broward county,” said Enterprise Florida president and CEO Jamal Sowell. “Today’s groundbreaking is great for Spirit and the Sunshine State as our economy continues to grow.”

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.