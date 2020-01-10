Connect with us

Tommy Gregory HD 73

Headlines

Tommy Gregory closes 2020 with 9-to-1 cash advantage over David Fairey

The Lakewood Ranch Republican saw a flurry of PAC interest to close 2019.

on

Rep. Tommy Gregory closed out 2019 having raised more than $94,000 for his reelection. That’s more than six times what his Democratic opponent raised.

The Lakewood Ranch Republican pulled in $9,310 in the month of December, banking $94,364 over the course of the year. That means he starts 2020 with $68,985 in cash on hand.

His Democratic challenger, David Fairey, collected $1,100 in December, bringing his 2019 total to $14,310. Subtract campaign expenses so far and he kicks off 2020 with $7,357 in the bank.

Gregory’s latest haul comes on the heels of back to back months out-raising Fairey. In November, Gregory raised more than 60 times his opponent, bringing in more than $32,000 compared to Fairey’s just $515. In September, Gregory tripled his opponent raising more than $12,000 compared to Fairey’s $4,000.

Fairey’s December haul came almost entirely from a $1,000 donation by deli manager Frank Bunckhorst.

Gregory, meanwhile, continues to enjoy support from high-dollar donors.

He saw some last minute PAC interest as 2019 drew to a close. He collected $1,000 checks from the Committee of Florida Agents, Responsible Government Committee of Gulf Power Company Employees and The Doctors Company Florida PAC.

Centurylink Florida Employees’ PAC also chipped in $500, as did Holland & Knight Florida PC and SunTrust Bank Good Government Group.

The California-based YGrene Energy Fund also donated $1,000 to Gregory’s campaign, as did Sarasota-based FCCI Insurance Group. Donal Tobacco in Opa Locka gave Gregory $500.

Bradenton realtor and former Manatee County Commissioner Jonathan Bruce also chipped in a maximum donation to Gregory’s campaign.

That follows two months of support from local businesses, both small and large, including a top dollar contribution from Sarasota’s largest private sector employer, Glass maker PGT, as well as special interest groups and prominent GOP donors including Contractor David Sessions and homebuilder John Neal.

Fairey is running to flip the House District 73 seat blue. The conservative district represents parts of Manatee and Sarasota counties including Lakewood Ranch.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

