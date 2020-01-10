Allison Tant nears $300K raised for HD 9 campaign, nabs Equality Florida endorsement

Democratic candidate Allison Tant raised $276,000 last year in her bid to represent Tallahassee in the Florida House.

Tant, who launched her campaign last January, pulled in $83,000 in the back half of 2019 while making nearly $200,000 before July. Last month, she added $4,500 to her coffers, bringing her cash on hand to $288,000.

“As a first time candidate, I am truly humbled and grateful by the early support I continue to receive from our community,” Tant said in a statement.

Tant’s one challenger, Democrat Arnitta Jane Grice-Walker, pulled in $240 to bring her fundraising total to $350 since launching her campaign in late September.

On Thursday, the Equality Florida Action PAC, a pro-LGBTQ civil rights political committee, endorsed Tant.

“We are proud to endorse Allison Tant for state representative because she embodies the fighting spirit we need in the Florida legislature to achieve true equality in our state,” said Joe Saunders, Equality Florida’s senior political director. “We’re proud to support her and even more excited to work hand and hand to build Florida where every family has an opportunity to thrive.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson are close allies of Tant. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna, Rep. Ben Diamond and Ruth’s List Florida have already endorsed the candidate.

Tant announced she’d run for the Tallahassee seat shortly after current Rep. Loranne Ausley said she would forego a third term in order to run for state Sen. Bill Montford’s nearby District 3 seat in 2020 — when Montford, also a Democrat, will be termed-out.

“This race is not about me — it’s about putting forward a strong platform and taking on the important issues that will make Florida a stronger place for all,” Tant said. “From defending our public schools to fighting for our disabled community and ensuring we have a safe and welcoming community, I am ready to lead passionately on the key issues that will define our next decade.”

Tant is a former chair of the Florida Democratic Party. She is also an honorary board member of the Children’s Home Society of Florida, which provides numerous services to Florida parents and children.

She has the name recognition and the connections to cruise in a state House race, especially in a seat like House District 9, which covers the bulk of Leon County and has a built-in advantage for Democrats.