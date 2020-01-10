Chiropractor trade association calls on members to blitz lawmakers with support for organic prescription bill

The Florida Chiropractic Physician Association is asking its members to urge members of the Senate Health Policy Committee and House Health Quality Subcommittee to support a pair of bills aimed at expanding the kind of care chiropractors can give patients.

The bills (HB 1138 and SB 677) expand the types of holistic drugs chiropractors can prescribe and increases the amount of online continuing education classes available to industry professionals.

The trade group compared making those calls or writing emails to a New Year’s resolution.

“It’s soooo much easier than pumping iron or passing on the cheese cake! If all FCPA members made this same resolution, maybe just maybe, we will all feel good in March with a new law that doubles on-line CE credits and expands nutrition rights,” the group wrote in an email to members. “It’s up to you! Lets have a happy New Year and finally complete a guilt free resolution in 2020!!”

Under existing chiropractor regulation, such physicians can only treat patients through “manual, mechanical, electrical, or natural methods.” They can use or prescribe medicines that don’t require a doctor’s prescription.

The bill expands that by including organic items that are not traditional drugs, but that might require a prescription.

The allowable treatments would include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, enzymes, saline, anti-oxidants, dextrose, glandulars, cellular components, extracts, water, botanicals, phytonutrients, and homeopathics.

It would also authorize pharmacists to fill such prescriptions from qualifying chiropractors.

The bill would require 36-hours of continuing education in order to recommend the new treatments.

The bill would authorize more than 80 hours of continuing education courses for chiropractors.

The Florida Chiropractic Physician Association provided a list of committee members to reach to ensure the bills pass their first hurdle.