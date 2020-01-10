Connect with us

Influence

Chiropractor trade association calls on members to blitz lawmakers with support for organic prescription bill

Headlines Influence

David Smith bill would increase penalties for bear poaching

Headlines Influence

Upcoming court actions could clarify Amendment 4 mess before November elections

Headlines Influence

Jeff Brandes files (another) criminal justice reform bill, this one to reduce sentences for reoffenders

Headlines Influence

Proposed cut could save consumers $2.1M in state communications taxes, more in local taxes

Headlines Influence

Tom Wright wants EMS to save police dogs when possible

Influence

Chiropractor trade association calls on members to blitz lawmakers with support for organic prescription bill

The bill would allow chiropractors to prescribe some organic treatments.

on

The Florida Chiropractic Physician Association is asking its members to urge members of the Senate Health Policy Committee and House Health Quality Subcommittee to support a pair of bills aimed at expanding the kind of care chiropractors can give patients.

The bills (HB 1138 and SB 677) expand the types of holistic drugs chiropractors can prescribe and increases the amount of online continuing education classes available to industry professionals.

The trade group compared making those calls or writing emails to a New Year’s resolution.

“It’s soooo much easier than pumping iron or passing on the cheese cake! If all FCPA members made this same resolution, maybe just maybe, we will all feel good in March with a new law that doubles on-line CE credits and expands nutrition rights,” the group wrote in an email to members. “It’s up to you! Lets have a happy New Year and finally complete a guilt free resolution in 2020!!”

Under existing chiropractor regulation, such physicians can only treat patients through “manual, mechanical, electrical, or natural methods.” They can use or prescribe medicines that don’t require a doctor’s prescription.

The bill expands that by including organic items that are not traditional drugs, but that might require a prescription.

The allowable treatments would include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, enzymes, saline, anti-oxidants, dextrose, glandulars, cellular components, extracts, water, botanicals, phytonutrients, and homeopathics.

It would also authorize pharmacists to fill such prescriptions from qualifying chiropractors.

The bill would require 36-hours of continuing education in order to recommend the new treatments.

The bill would authorize more than 80 hours of continuing education courses for chiropractors.

The Florida Chiropractic Physician Association provided a list of committee members to reach to ensure the bills pass their first hurdle.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.