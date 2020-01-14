From the exotic to bar grub, Tallahassee’s foodie scene is a mixed bag

If you haven’t spent much time in Tallahassee since the last Legislative Session, you have a lot of good food to discover. Downtown Tallahassee got a boost with the opening of the rooftop lounge, Eve on Adams, and the retro restaurant/bar, Rootstock Pours & Plates. These venues add another reason to stick around downtown after work.

Tallahassee’s new restaurants are a mixed bunch but you’ll find exotic fare, sports bar grub, mac ‘n cheese creations, crab boils, sweets, gourmet lunches and comfort food.

Here’s a look at some of the new spots in the city.

Aaru Multicuisine Restaurant: The restaurant opened Jan. 10, bringing an intriguing menu of Indo-Chinese and South Indian dishes. The extensive lineup includes Szechuan Momo (steamed dumplings), Singapore noodles, Indian street fare and dosas, the paper-thin Indian crepes. The lineup: breakfast, lunch buffet and dinner. 1108 S. Magnolia Dr.; 850-350-0129.

Ariel’s Ice Cream Parlor: The owners of The Good Berry opened this small dessert space next door, serving small-batch and vegan ice cream flavors. The menu is limited to cones or cups — it’s simple sweetness. 1323 Thomasville Rd.; 850-778-5167.

Crafty Crab Seafood: The chain is known for its seafood boils — especially crabs, crab legs and shrimp — fried baskets and combos. 1241 Apalachee Pkwy., 850-671-2722. A new location will be opening at 2226 N. Monroe St.

Earley’s at the Capitol: In time for the 2020 Session, there’s a new restaurant at the Florida Capitol. Earley’s Kitchen, a Tallahassee landmark for more than 30 years, replaces Sharkey’s Capitol Cafe in the lower level and on the Capitol’s 10th floor. Expect Earley’s Southern-style comfort classics like fried chicken, smoked pork chops and meatloaf. Earley’s owner Jay Morrel will also be handling food service at a Southwood Department of Revenue building. Capitol location, 400 S. Monroe St.; Earley’s Kitchen, 1158 S. Monroe St.; 850-224-7090.

Eve on Adams: This new venue, perched above the 16-floor DoubleTree by Hilton, is a sophisticated place to have a drink and a bite to eat while enjoying unfettered views of downtown Tallahassee on the outdoor patio. 101 S. Adams St.; 850-224-5000.

Glory Days Grill: The 12th Florida location of the sports bar chain features more than 60 TVs, a bar area, private dining room and casual menu of burgers, wings, salads, steaks and seafood. 1926 Capital Circle NE; 850-919-3779,

I Heart Mac & Cheese: If you’re craving gooey comfort food, head to College Town for this storefront venue, where you customize your own mac ‘n cheese, grilled cheese or salad. 799 W. Gaines St.; 850-597-9406.

Mayuri Indian Restaurant: Now in a new, larger location, Mayuri is still offering its popular lunch buffet and dinner menu with some additions plus a small bar and private dining room. 1234 Simpson Ave.; 850-402-9993.

Jeri’s Midtown Cafe: Owner Jeri Bradley Madden offers a range of housemade dishes at the cozy, former Paisley Cafe. Jeri’s serves lunch, Saturday and Sunday brunch plus small plates/happy hour offerings from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. 1123 Thomasville Rd. (the courtyard entrance is in the back parking lot); 850-385-7268.

Ma Mary’s/TC Bakery: Ma Mary’s closed more than 20 years ago when owner Tommie C. Willams passed away. Now, her daughter, Jennifer Young, has reopened Ma Mary’s with her husband and sister, serving soul food and desserts from her TC Bakery. 614 Eugenia St.; 850-577-1776.

Rootstock Pours & Plates: The new restaurant and lounge, located next to Andrews Downtown, has an intimate, retro feel, with a separate bar area and a private room. Rootstock showcases “shareable” plates, artisan cocktails and a notable wine selection. 228 S. Adams St.; 850-518-0201.

Opening soon:

Bar 1903: The team behind The Hawthorn Bistro & Bakery, Liberty Bar and El Cocinero is converting the downtown historic library into a bar, restoring the building and keeping its original flavor. 205 E. Park Ave.

Over Under: Midtown’s Wine Loft has closed but it’s reopening as the Over Under, with a DJ upstairs and more refined downstairs bar with a grand piano and light menu. 1240 Thomasville Rd.