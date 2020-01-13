Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Daniella Levine Cava grabs more than 8,000 petitions in campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor

Headlines Influence

Teachers, tourism & environmental spending: A preview of Ron DeSantis' agenda for 2020 Session

Headlines Influence

Rob Bradley optimistic about 2020 Legislative Session

Headlines Influence

Joe Gruters focused on preserving Florida's superior business environment

Headlines Influence

Recreational cannabis bill envisions medical storefront sales

Headlines

GOP Senate campaign fund adds $6.5 million in Q4
José Javier Rodriguez is putting his support behind Daniella Levine-Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor.

Headlines

Daniella Levine Cava grabs more than 8,000 petitions in campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor

Candidates must submit 14,254 signatures to qualify for the 2020 ballot.

on

The Daniella Levine Cava campaign says it closed 2019 with more than 8,000 petitions collected as she attempts to use the process to qualify for the 2020 ballot in the Miami-Dade County mayoral race.

“I am immensely grateful to all the people that have been powering our campaign from the grassroots level since we first launched,” Levine Cava said in a statement announcing the total.

“I made the commitment to qualify by petition because it is a great representation of our democracy and civic engagement at work. As Mayor, I want to bring communities across the county together and earn back trust in our local government, and that starts by having the voters put my name on the ballot. We plan on making history every step of the way. Creating a new and sustainable future for Miami-Dade that demands bold solutions to old challenges.”

Back in October, the Levine Cava campaign turned in 5,000 petitions supporting her mayoral bid.

Candidates must submit 14,254 signatures to qualify for the 2020 ballot. That number equals signatures from 1% of of total registered electors in Miami-Dade county.

That means Levine Cava is more than halfway to that mark, should all 8,000 of those signatures be verified. Candidates have until April 28, 2020 to submit the required number of signatures to the county.

Those looking to appear on the 2020 ballot can also fork over $2,800 for the filing fee.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission and is attempting to become the first female Mayor in Miami-Dade County history.

The Levine Cava campaign also crossed the $2 million mark in contributions to close out 2019. However, $405,000 of that was money transferred from a political committee that backed Levine Cava well before the beginning of her mayoral run.

Still, she places second among the nine-person field in money raised for the 2020 contest so far. Levine Cava only trails former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas, who closed last year with more than $2.85 million raised.

Also competing in the contest are entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban BovoJean Monestime and Xavier Suarez, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Commissioner Juan Zapata.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.