Daniella Levine Cava grabs more than 8,000 petitions in campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor

The Daniella Levine Cava campaign says it closed 2019 with more than 8,000 petitions collected as she attempts to use the process to qualify for the 2020 ballot in the Miami-Dade County mayoral race.

“I am immensely grateful to all the people that have been powering our campaign from the grassroots level since we first launched,” Levine Cava said in a statement announcing the total.

“I made the commitment to qualify by petition because it is a great representation of our democracy and civic engagement at work. As Mayor, I want to bring communities across the county together and earn back trust in our local government, and that starts by having the voters put my name on the ballot. We plan on making history every step of the way. Creating a new and sustainable future for Miami-Dade that demands bold solutions to old challenges.”

Back in October, the Levine Cava campaign turned in 5,000 petitions supporting her mayoral bid.

Candidates must submit 14,254 signatures to qualify for the 2020 ballot. That number equals signatures from 1% of of total registered electors in Miami-Dade county.

That means Levine Cava is more than halfway to that mark, should all 8,000 of those signatures be verified. Candidates have until April 28, 2020 to submit the required number of signatures to the county.

Those looking to appear on the 2020 ballot can also fork over $2,800 for the filing fee.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission and is attempting to become the first female Mayor in Miami-Dade County history.

The Levine Cava campaign also crossed the $2 million mark in contributions to close out 2019. However, $405,000 of that was money transferred from a political committee that backed Levine Cava well before the beginning of her mayoral run.

Still, she places second among the nine-person field in money raised for the 2020 contest so far. Levine Cava only trails former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas, who closed last year with more than $2.85 million raised.

Also competing in the contest are entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban Bovo, Jean Monestime and Xavier Suarez, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Commissioner Juan Zapata.