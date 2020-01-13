Insurance graders to downgrade 4 or more property insurers this week

A state property insurance grading firm will be downgrading four or more insurance companies from their current exceptional rating by Friday.

That’s according to Joseph Petrelli, president of Demotech Inc., which reviews and rates 46 insurers that write approximately 66% of Florida’s homeowners’ insurance premium.

“This week, we will begin to issue statements on many of the 46 Florida-focused carriers,” according to a news release. “The majority of the carriers will likely be affirmed. However, to avoid downgrades, some carriers may abandon the necessary refinements to their business models and sell their entities or be acquired. Others will be downgraded.”

This comes as many property insurance claims have been left unfulfilled throughout the state.

The highest Financial Stability Ratings (FSR) scores are A++ and A+++ for superior. Exceptional businesses earn A or A+ while good insurers get B+ or B++.

“Despite the potential for long-term favorable results from 2019’s legislation, the cumulative impact of the economics of the marketplace over the past several years has made it difficult for each of the carriers that Demotech reviews to sustain an FSR of A, Exceptional, in the near term,” according to the release.

The release notes that investment capital appears to be exiting the Sunshine State, not entering it. And debt and high interest rates have become burdensome for some companies given their current operating losses.

“A number of carriers are unable to pursue their business model, cannot or will not attract capital, cannot or will not add debt, or have been unable or unwilling to find a suitor,” according to the release. “These carriers may ask the State of Florida to permit them to voluntarily runoff outstanding claims. Policies with an unexpired term may or may not be sold to a third party. These carriers will be downgraded.”

Demotech has notified the at-risk insurers. The ratings firm is giving the insurers an opportunity to discuss the downgrade with employees before making the ratings public.

“For the overwhelming majority of customers, I don’t think they will see an impact,” Petrelli said. “The transition will be seamless for the overwhelming majority.”