Connect with us

Headlines

Andrew Gillum has spent $450K in committee cash on legal fees since November

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sixty Days for 1.13.20 — A prime-time look at the 2020 Legislative Session

Headlines

Educators throng Florida Capitol to fight for more money

Headlines Influence

Vacation rental local preemption bill approved by Senate panel

Headlines Influence

House eyes allowing college athletes to cash in

Headlines Influence

Carlos Guillermo Smith files House companion to Jeff Brandes' adult-use cannabis bill
Former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for governor Andrew Gillum in March.

Headlines

Andrew Gillum has spent $450K in committee cash on legal fees since November

$450,000 in two months.

on

Andrew Gillum’s political committee spent $450,000 on lawyers in 60 days — the same amount the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee promised to raise to engage voters of color.

The spending was revealed in recent finance reports for Forward Florida, a political committee chaired by Gillum that supported his run for Governor and has continued funding the former Tallahassee Mayor’s post-campaign initiatives.

The PAC’s December report showed a $172,000 payment to law firm Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler as well as a $39,244 payment to Perkins Coie last month. Those expenditures were classified as payments for “legal services.”

The payment to Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler follows a $190,865 retainer paid to the firm in November. Likewise, Perkins Coie received $45,059 from the fund in the same month.

Notably, Forward Florida went into Election Day 2018 with more than $3 million still in the bank — a remarkable sum considering the gap between he and now-Gov. Ron DeSantis was a mere 33,000 votes, or 0.41%.

The lack of 11th hour spending enraged some of Gillum’s most prominent donors, including Orlando attorney John Morgan.

Fundraising has slowed considerably for Gillum’s committee since the 2018 cycle wrapped, though spending has remained high.

The last six months have seen more than $1.1 million exit the committee’s coffers, including the $450,000 spent on legal services.

Heading into 2020, the committee had about $2.3 million in the bank.

The fundraising commitment made by Gillum last month is separate from the funds in Forward Florida and his other affiliated organization, Forward Florida Action.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Lawyer's Wet Dream

    January 13, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Burning through $50K a week for 9 weeks straight with no end in sight.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.