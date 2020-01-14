Connect with us

Headlines Influence

A resolution condemning philosophies of intolerance clears Senate panel

Headlines Influence

Senate panel advances Lauren Book bill requiring panic alarms in public schools

Headlines Jax

Feds to probe JEA privatization push

Headlines Influence

Vacation rental preemption bill approved by Senate panel

Headlines

Educators throng Florida Capitol to fight for more money

Federal Headlines

U.S. sends home nearly two dozen Saudi cadets after shooting
Senate Infrastructure and Security discusses resolution condemning hateful ideologies

Headlines

A resolution condemning philosophies of intolerance clears Senate panel

The resolution affirms that hateful ideologies are antithetical to Floridians’ values

on

A resolution condemning hateful ideologies easily passed the Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee Monday, but it received mixed support from some members of the public.

The resolution is co-sponsored by Thonotosassa Republican Sen. Tom Lee and Miami Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez. Lee chairs the committee and presented the bill.

The legislation rejects any ideology or philosophy that advocates the superiority of one of group of people over another because of race, color, national origin, sex or religion as hateful, dangerous and morally corrupt expressions of intolerance. It further affirms that those philosophies don’t represent the values of Floridians or Americans. 

David Caulkett, vice president of Floridians for Immigration Enforcement, said they oppose the resolution.

“The resolution is racist, divisive, has no societal benefit, is a golden opportunity for liberals to smear those who advocate for immigration enforcement,” he said.

Lee said it combines two resolutions that were filed, one was specifically condemning white nationalism and one more broad into a bipartisan consensus bill.

Tampa Democrat Sen. Janet Cruz offered a last-minute amendment specifically condemning white nationalism and white supremacy and also rejects intolerance because gender identity and sexual orientation.   

Lee said he wouldn’t strenuously object to the amendment, but he was concerned that the additional language could affect its chance of garnering enough support.

“We made an effort to try to create a bipartisan approach here,” he said. “Everyone could sign off on it and agree to (it) and in doing so make sure that we weren’t just singling out one specific form of hate speech because we know that there are things going on with anti-Semitism in New York and incel groups in Tallahassee.”

A man who likened himself to a 2014 “incel” killer walked into a Tallahassee yoga studio in November 2018 and opened fire, killing two women and wounding four others and assaulting a man. Incels are men who blame women for their involuntary celibacy. 

Maura Binkley, 21, was one of the women killed in the Tallahassee attack. Her father Jeff Binkley said he’s encouraged by the direction lawmakers are taking on the resolution.

“The crime committed was determined to be one of hate,” he said. “The victims were selected and targeted for no other reason than being women.”

Cruz said she was asked by Rodriguez to introduce the amendment, but would withdraw the amendment and let him carry it into the next committee. Rodriguez was absent because his flight had been canceled.

Resolutions carry no weight of law and don’t require any action from the Governor.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.