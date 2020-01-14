Debbie Wasserman Schultz endorses Shevrin Jones in SD 35

The Shevrin Jones Senate campaign continued its strong start in 2020 by securing the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida’s 23rd Congressional District.

Jones is one of five Democrats competing for the nomination in Senate District 35. The Wasserman Schultz endorsement adds to current SD 35 Sen. Oscar Braynon II‘s decision to back Jones as his successor.

Braynon is term-limited in 2020.

Wasserman Schultz released a statement Tuesday announcing her support of the Jones campaign.

“Shevrin Jones has been a friend for many years and I am proud to back his people-powered campaign for State Senate,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“He is a proven champion for all Floridians as a State Representative, and I am very confident that he will continue to lead and fight for the same values of equality and opportunity for all, as our next State Senator.”

The latest fundraising reports in the race, due last Friday, also showed Jones easily ahead of the field after pulling in more than $54,000 in December.

Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro finished in second in December, collecting less than $2,800.

Jones has now added more than $320,000 through his campaign and his political committee, Florida Strong Finish. Ighodaro is also in a distant second in overall contributions with just under $60,000.

That appears to set up Jones as the favorite as the SD 35 race heads into the new year. Jones added a statement of his own on the Wasserman Schultz endorsement Tuesday morning.

“For years, I have admired Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz’s commitment to public service and the people of South Florida. It’s an honor to have her support in this race,” Jones said.

“Just as she has fought for our interests in Congress, I look forward to continuing to be a strong partner at the state level as we build a path to prosperity for the people of District 35 and everyone who calls Florida home.”

Also competing in the Democratic primary for SD 35 are former state Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin and former state Rep. Cynthia Stafford. Serial candidate Josue Larose is filed as a Republican.

SD 35 covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens.