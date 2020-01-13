Shevrin Jones’ Senate bid closes out 2019 strong, adding $54K in December

State Rep. Shevrin Jones collected more than $54,000 in December, netting his second-highest fundraising total of the cycle as he campaigns for Senate District 35.

He’s now added more than $320,000 through his campaign and his political committee, Florida Strong Finish. That blows away the rest of the field.

Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, who sits in second in overall contributions among the SD 35 field, has raised just under $60,000 in total.

Jones will head into 2020 with about $120,000 available in cash on hand. He’s barred from seeking reelection to his House District 101 seat due to term limits.

That’s led Jones to compete for the SD 35 seat, along with five other candidates. State Sen. Oscar Braynon II currently holds that seat, but is also term-limited following 2020.

Braynon made news after the new year, however, as he endorsed Jones to be his successor for the seat.

“I have the distinct honor to serve the people of this district and know that Shevrin will fight for all of our interests as our next Senator,” Braynon said.

“Over the coming months, I will do everything I can to support Shevrin’s grassroots campaign because SD 35 will be in excellent hands when we elect him to the State Senate.”

The money has been flowing into Jones’ campaign as well, at the expense of his opponents. While Jones added more than $54,000 in December, Ighodaro collected less than $2,800. Former state Rep. Cynthia Stafford showed just $44 in donations during the month. None of the other three candidates reported raising any money in December.

Those three candidates are former state Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin and serial candidate Josue Larose.

Only Larose is filed as a Republican. The other five candidates are competing in the Democratic primary.

SD 35 covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all fundraising activity through the end of 2019.