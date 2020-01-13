Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Shevrin Jones' Senate bid closes out 2019 strong, adding $54K in December

Legislative Campaigns

Andrew Learned ends 2019 with strong fundraising report

Legislative Campaigns

Loranne Ausley has raised $587K since SD 3 campaign launch

Legislative Campaigns

Joe Harding maintains lead in HD 22 contest

Legislative Campaigns

Chuck Clemons, Kayser Enneking start 2020 with $100K+ in the bank

Legislative Campaigns

More than $250,000 raised in 2019 by active candidates in HD72

Legislative Campaigns

Shevrin Jones’ Senate bid closes out 2019 strong, adding $54K in December

He’s now added more than $320,000 this cycle.

on

State Rep. Shevrin Jones collected more than $54,000 in December, netting his second-highest fundraising total of the cycle as he campaigns for Senate District 35.

He’s now added more than $320,000 through his campaign and his political committee, Florida Strong Finish. That blows away the rest of the field.

Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, who sits in second in overall contributions among the SD 35 field, has raised just under $60,000 in total.

Jones will head into 2020 with about $120,000 available in cash on hand. He’s barred from seeking reelection to his House District 101 seat due to term limits.

That’s led Jones to compete for the SD 35 seat, along with five other candidates. State Sen. Oscar Braynon II currently holds that seat, but is also term-limited following 2020.

Braynon made news after the new year, however, as he endorsed Jones to be his successor for the seat.

“I have the distinct honor to serve the people of this district and know that Shevrin will fight for all of our interests as our next Senator,” Braynon said.

“Over the coming months, I will do everything I can to support Shevrin’s grassroots campaign because SD 35 will be in excellent hands when we elect him to the State Senate.”

The money has been flowing into Jones’ campaign as well, at the expense of his opponents. While Jones added more than $54,000 in December, Ighodaro collected less than $2,800. Former state Rep. Cynthia Stafford showed just $44 in donations during the month. None of the other three candidates reported raising any money in December.

Those three candidates are former state Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin and serial candidate Josue Larose.

Only Larose is filed as a Republican. The other five candidates are competing in the Democratic primary.

SD 35 covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all fundraising activity through the end of 2019.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.