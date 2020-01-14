Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava to run climate change ad during Democratic debate

Miami-Dade County mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava plans to run her third television ad of the campaign during Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate.

Levine Cava continues a pattern of debuting TV ad campaigns in concert with Democratic primary debates.

Her first ad ran during both nights of the Democrats’ first debate back in June. Levine Cava’s second ad campaign, focused on housing affordability, was released during the Democrats’ October primary debate.

This third and newest political ad will focus on climate change and will be backed by a six-figure cable and digital buy.

The spot is a 30-second, pared down version of a digital ad which debuted in early December.

“This is the critical issue of our time. It is truly an existential threat,” Levine Cava says of the climate change issue in the 30-second ad.

“You may have heard the climate is changing. These issues are essential for our quality of life. They’re essential for our economy. They’re essential for our survival. As Mayor, I will be ringing in a new era of sustainability and resilience to the County because the future is in the hands of how we handle our environment.”

The remarks in the ad were pulled from a November climate change town hall Levine Cava hosted alongside state Sen. José Javier Rodríguez.

Levine Cava is one of nine candidates competing to become Miami-Dade County’s next Mayor. Her campaign added more than $140,000 in December, giving her more than $2 million added through 2019.

“The campaign is seizing every opportunity to strongly position Daniella Levine Cava and her commitment to bringing a new culture of getting stuff done in Miami-Dade County,” said Christian Ulvert, a senior adviser to the campaign.

“The latest ad buy builds on last year’s effort to take our message directly to voters and our newest ad, ‘Water Warrior’ goes to the heart of Daniella’s unwavering support to confront the climate crisis with a sense of urgency and action.”

Also competing for Mayor in 2020 are entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban Bovo, Jean Monestime and Xavier Suarez, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond, former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas and former County Commissioner Juan Zapata.