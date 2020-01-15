Connect with us

Headlines Influence

First House panel OKs drone control of invasive species

2020 Headlines

Margaret Good posts $362K in 2019's final quarter

Headlines Influence

Lawmakers tout tort reform benefits

Headlines Influence

Kelli Stargel's parental consent for abortions bill headed to last Senate committee

Headlines Influence

Senate committee advances legislation preempting local bans on sunscreen

Headlines Influence

Janet Cruz insulin price cap bill clears first committee

Headlines

First House panel OKs drone control of invasive species

Eyes in the sky … protecting the environment.

on

Drones may provide eyes in the skies, but people won’t be affected, if a bill OKd by a House panel Wednesday becomes law.

HB 659 would allow state agencies, such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, to use the uncrewed aircraft over swamps and other people-free places where invasive species (like pythons) and other nuisances have proved problematic.

These would be only public lands.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jason Fischer contends that this “limited and targeted” bill, which he says would not expand mass surveillance by law enforcement, lines up with the Governor’s focus on environmental issues.

Law enforcement agencies could not use drones for this bill.

Fischer believes that technology could save money compared to using humans for these same purposes.

When asked if this bill could target poachers, Fischer said that while law enforcement is exempted, the bill “would provide enough information so that law enforcement could look into” poaching and potentially drug-trafficking.

Fischer noted that many drone bills are controversial, but this one is really about “trying to protect the environment.”

The Agriculture and Natural Resources subcommittee was the measure’s first of three committees of reference. Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee and the State Affairs Committee will follow.

SB 822, the Senate version, unanimously cleared its first of three committees of reference this week. Governmental Oversight and Accountability and Rules await.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.