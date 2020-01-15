Joe Biden expands lead in Florida primary, FAU poll shows

Former Vice President Joe Biden expanded his lead over Democratic opponents in the Florida presidential primary, new polling shows. But Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders polls the best here in matchups against President Donald Trump.

The Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative released its poll of Florida voters two months out from the March 17 primary.

The poll found Biden in significantly stronger position than he was in the fall. About 42% of primary voters support Biden now, up from 34% in an FAU poll released in September.

“Joe Biden continues to be in a very strong position in Florida,” said Monica Escaleras, FAU BEPI director. “However, it will be interesting to see what impact the early contests in New Hampshire and Iowa will have on voters in Florida regarding their support for Biden.”

Biden holds a massive 26 points over Sanders, who comes in at 14%.

Since September, Sanders has pulled ahead of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who polls at 10%.

Those three candidates have topped most national polls, per RealClearPolitics. But Florida Democrats offer different takes on the lower tier of candidates.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has foregone debates and early states, boasts support of 7% of Florida Democrats. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar polls just behind him at 6% while entrepreneur Andrew Yang comes in at 5%.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in contention to win Iowa’s first-in-nation caucuses, barely shows up in the FAU poll, with 3% support.

The FAU poll shows multiple Democrats beating President Donald Trump in Florida in head-to-head matchups.

Sanders actually fares best against the incumbent President and Mar-a-Lago resident. Pollsters found show he’d beat Trump 53-to-47%. Biden and Warren both beat Trump, but by a narrow 51-to-49% margin. Buttigieg ties Trump 50-to-50%.

And for what it’s worth, FAU pollsters also surveyed Republicans on the actually happening GOP primary, which also takes place March 17.

There, Trump holds a dominating 66-point lead over intraparty challengers Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.

FAU pollsters conducted the poll Jan. 9 through 12 and surveyed 1,285 Florida registered voters. In the general election matchup have a margin of error of 2.6%, but primary polling results with just Democrats or just Republicans have a margin of 4.4%.